10 Celebrity Chefs And The Foods They Absolutely Hate

Celebrity chefs may have to keep up appearances, but they aren't immune from distaste and outright loathe for certain foods. And we're not talking about acquired tastes like durian or sea urchin, either — some of your favorite chefs from competitions, talk shows, and the restaurant industry have voiced their outright disgust for pretty common ingredients and everyday dishes. What's more, they haven't been shy about expressing their true feelings.

When considering celebrity chefs like Alton Brown, Martha Stewart, and Ree Drummond, their hatred for specific foods isn't merely a quirk. Counted among the reasons various chefs have listed for steering clear of certain palate displeasers, we find issues with tastes, textures, scents, and even bodily responses. For some, like Ina Garten, there are genetic dispositions for an herb aversion. Others, like Guy Fieri, have had more than one bad experience to put them off from a food they once adored. Nearly all of them will avoid their hated food at all costs. Let's take a closer look at what these famous food stars least like to eat.