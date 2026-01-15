Carla Hall Is Not A Fan Of This Beloved Beverage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Carla Hall — chef, author, and general ambassador of good vibes — is a bastion of culinary wisdom. The "Top Chef" alumna keeps a salad bar in her fridge for easy meal prep, which is pretty genius. She has also shared her technique for extra-crispy chicken fried steak, saving home cooks from the indignity of serving limp, disappointing cutlets to dinner guests. It's safe to say that Hall is an absolute authority when it comes to flavor — but there is one exception. The culinary icon has admitted that she doesn't like coffee — though she isn't above baking with it, from time to time.

We know, we know — it sounds shocking, but Hall says she actually doesn't rely on caffeine at all. Instead, she prefers hydrating with water in the morning, and when she does reach for tea, it's for the ritual and flavor rather than a buzz.

For those of us who live for our daily brew, this can seem like blasphemy. However, there are plenty of valid reasons to skip the java. If you find that even quality coffee beans that have been properly roasted taste unpleasantly bitter, there's truly no reason to force an acquired taste. Additionally, folks with a caffeine sensitivity might experience jitters, or dislike how coffee disrupts their sleep or upsets their stomach — and some people just aren't interested, simple as that. Ultimately, if coffee isn't for you, you don't have to justify the choice — even if some of your friends (it's us ... we're "friends") will never quite understand.