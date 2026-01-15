Carla Hall Is Not A Fan Of This Beloved Beverage
Carla Hall — chef, author, and general ambassador of good vibes — is a bastion of culinary wisdom. The "Top Chef" alumna keeps a salad bar in her fridge for easy meal prep, which is pretty genius. She has also shared her technique for extra-crispy chicken fried steak, saving home cooks from the indignity of serving limp, disappointing cutlets to dinner guests. It's safe to say that Hall is an absolute authority when it comes to flavor — but there is one exception. The culinary icon has admitted that she doesn't like coffee — though she isn't above baking with it, from time to time.
We know, we know — it sounds shocking, but Hall says she actually doesn't rely on caffeine at all. Instead, she prefers hydrating with water in the morning, and when she does reach for tea, it's for the ritual and flavor rather than a buzz.
For those of us who live for our daily brew, this can seem like blasphemy. However, there are plenty of valid reasons to skip the java. If you find that even quality coffee beans that have been properly roasted taste unpleasantly bitter, there's truly no reason to force an acquired taste. Additionally, folks with a caffeine sensitivity might experience jitters, or dislike how coffee disrupts their sleep or upsets their stomach — and some people just aren't interested, simple as that. Ultimately, if coffee isn't for you, you don't have to justify the choice — even if some of your friends (it's us ... we're "friends") will never quite understand.
If you're not into coffee, delicious alternatives abound
If you, like Carla Hall, are not a fan of coffee — or if you're simply interested in diversifying your repertoire of drinks to kickstart the day — the good news is that there are plenty of delightful options out there to sample. In the event you want to cut back on your caffeine intake but love the ritual of sipping on a creamy, warm beverage in the morning, a golden milk latte is a great choice. Chock-full of delicious spices such as turmeric (which gives it that gorgeous color) and optional cinnamon and ginger, it's both highly anti-inflammatory and a comforting treat.
Maybe you actually like the taste of coffee but hate its effects — in that case, try chicory root, which is a less acidic alternative without any caffeine (you can purchase ground chicory from Amazon and then brew it like a normal cup of Joe). It might even taste familiar to some coffee drinkers, as it's often used as a flavor-enhancer in New Orleans-style brews.
Finally, if you want to hydrate right after waking up like Hall, but find plain water a bit boring, check out rooibos tea. Not only is it caffeine-free, but the South African herb is rich and a touch sweet — sort of like black tea — and can be enjoyed iced or hot, either on its own or with a splash of milk. Even if you love coffee, any of these alternatives offers a dang good excuse to shake up your morning routine.