Why Gordon Ramsay Warns Diners Against Ordering This Affordable Dish

Gordon Ramsay is many things: TV personality, best-selling author, Michelin-star restaurateur, and above all, unapologetically honest. He doesn't sugarcoat things, and while that directness can sometimes put people off — whether that's telling us why he never eats on planes or revealing the reasons why chefs are using truffle oil wrong. At the end of the day, Ramsay is a true authority in the restaurant world, overseeing establishments worldwide and earning seven Michelin stars. His flagship, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London, has held the coveted three Michelin stars for over two decades, which means his advice is worth listening to, no matter how it comes across. During an interview with Town&Country, one piece of advice Ramsay gave was to avoid ordering one certain dish: the soup du jour (soup of the day). Why? According to Ramsey, "Ask what yesterday's soup du jour was before today's special. It may be the case that it's the soup du month."

Soup du jour refers to a soup that is made fresh each day and is different from other soups on the menu. Gordon's tongue-in-cheek comment, however, suggests that "yesterday's soup du jour" might just be making a second appearance, the very same pot being reheated rather than a brand new batch. So this comment is half-joke, half-warning, and if you ask the right questions, you might find out that today's special isn't so special after all. At the same time, this comment also highlights a common policy in restaurants, which is to minimize waste as much as possible. Margins on restaurants can be incredibly tight, and food waste is a growing global issue, so it's little wonder that, sometimes, eateries reuse what they can.