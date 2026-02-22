How To Make Your Own Loaded Fries At Whataburger

Whataburger, the fast food chain that specializes in customizing big, meaty burgers and is located seemingly everywhere now (though it is actually mostly contained to the American South and Southwest), does its meat patties right. But its fries have received mixed reviews, with some customers reaching the consensus that they're not bad, but also not the greatest. So it stands to reason that they could use a little boost of flavor. And why not take inspiration from the much-ordered In-N-Out Animal Style fries? You can actually hack the Whataburger menu and make your own loaded version by adding shredded cheese, a side of grilled onions, and a side of Thousand Island dressing, as well as getting an empty salad bowl to put it all in.

While the fries may be hot enough to melt the cheese on their own, you can assist the magic by getting a lid for the bowl to effectively steam everything for a few minutes — and you don't have to limit yourself to Animal Style, either. Load up your fries with any of Whataburger's many topping choices, including Monterey Jack cheese, a Whatachick'n or grilled chicken filet (diced into smaller pieces), bacon, and grilled jalapeños for "chicken jalapeño popper" fries. Or, go Mexican-inspired: along with fries, order a grilled chicken filet, shredded cheese, grilled peppers and onions, jalapeños, lettuce, fresh diced onions, and tomato, then top it all with jalapeño ranch dressing. You're only limited by your imagination, folks.