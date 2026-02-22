How To Make Your Own Loaded Fries At Whataburger
Whataburger, the fast food chain that specializes in customizing big, meaty burgers and is located seemingly everywhere now (though it is actually mostly contained to the American South and Southwest), does its meat patties right. But its fries have received mixed reviews, with some customers reaching the consensus that they're not bad, but also not the greatest. So it stands to reason that they could use a little boost of flavor. And why not take inspiration from the much-ordered In-N-Out Animal Style fries? You can actually hack the Whataburger menu and make your own loaded version by adding shredded cheese, a side of grilled onions, and a side of Thousand Island dressing, as well as getting an empty salad bowl to put it all in.
@hellthyjunkfood
Improve your fries at #whataburger #foodhack #foodhacks #lifehack #fyp
While the fries may be hot enough to melt the cheese on their own, you can assist the magic by getting a lid for the bowl to effectively steam everything for a few minutes — and you don't have to limit yourself to Animal Style, either. Load up your fries with any of Whataburger's many topping choices, including Monterey Jack cheese, a Whatachick'n or grilled chicken filet (diced into smaller pieces), bacon, and grilled jalapeños for "chicken jalapeño popper" fries. Or, go Mexican-inspired: along with fries, order a grilled chicken filet, shredded cheese, grilled peppers and onions, jalapeños, lettuce, fresh diced onions, and tomato, then top it all with jalapeño ranch dressing. You're only limited by your imagination, folks.
More tasty Whataburger menu hacks
There are so many fun and creative ways to customize Whataburger's menu, thanks to the many ingredients it sells as optional toppings, its sauces, and its variety of menu items (if only it would bring back its hackable Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit). For example, you could order its Whatachick'n Sandwich, ask for Monterey Jack cheese, and request ranch or jalapeño ranch dressing and Buffalo sauce. Combine the sauces, dunk the chicken patty in it, and reassemble on the bun, and you have a Buffalo ranch chicken sandwich.
If you happen to be ordering during the Lenten season and you're craving something meatless but off-menu, make fish tacos. Order the Whatacatch sandwich, but sub the bun for a tortilla. Then add whatever toppings you want, like grilled onions and lettuce, and choose a sauce to drizzle over top.
Now, this one you might want to take home with you, but order a burger (they're always fresh and never frozen at Whataburger) with grilled onion, plus ketchup, mustard, barbecue sauce, and a side of shredded cheese. You'll chop up the patty into fine pieces, then mix it up with the sauce. Put it back on the bun, top with the cheese, and you have a Whataburger sloppy joe (a Whatasloppy or Whatajoe?).