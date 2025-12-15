This Simple Whataburger Hack Adds Spice To Any Breakfast Sandwich
While there's nothing wrong with ordering your favorite meal at a fast food joint and calling it a day, some enterprising customers take great joy in whipping up different hacks — and they can get pretty elaborate, too. From combining three separate items into one bold and crunchy Chick-fil-A salad to MacGyvering the Five Guys menu to order its secret double grilled cheeseburger, there are all sorts of fun mash-ups to try. If you're looking for a relatively simple way to upgrade your breakfast sandwich, however, try swinging by Whataburger and ordering the chain's Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit. For just $1.99, you can halve it and swap it in as the carb source for any sandwich for a spicy, cheesy, and oh-so-delicious twist.
The biscuits are only available on the breakfast menu, so make sure to get there between 11 p.m. and 11 a.m. — otherwise, you'll have to wait. But once you secure the goods, believe us — you'll be glad you did. The hack is tried and true. For example, one Reddit user claimed they combined the spicy biscuits with eggs and a cheese slice, along with a healthy dose of honey butter. "One of the best breakfasts I've ever had!!" they enthused.
If you like a bit of greens in the morning, we think the biscuits would taste fabulous in an eggs Florentine sandwich, too. The subtle spice from the jalapeño would also harmonize with this sandwich's arugula pesto and salty ham — there are truly so many options.
Whataburger's spicy biscuits can elevate multiple breakfast dishes
Once upon a time, the Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuits actually left the Whataburger menu (oh, the humanity!), but the chain extended their run after fans successfully petitioned for their return — and for good reason. Using them for breakfast sandwiches is only the beginning. You can easily make these items a foundation for a whole host of tasty, customized meals to kick off your day right.
Several Reddit users mentioned getting classic with it and combining the flaky biscuits with gravy — and the most exciting part about this is how many directions you could take it. Sweeten up some sausage gravy with maple syrup for an explosion of flavors — you'll get hits of umami, sugar, fat, and heat with this combo — or try your hand at whipping up a batch of Southern egg gravy for a super textured and wholly satisfying rendition.
If you're more of a breakfast bowl person, try chopping up the biscuits and combining them with your favorite proteins and veggies for a colorful, hearty meal. Take it in a savory direction with some roasted potatoes, eggs, and crumbled sausage, or toss in some avocado, beans, and queso for a Tex-Mex twist. Ultimately, the only limit to how you customize them is your imagination — so go secure your biscuits, and get brainstorming!