This Simple Whataburger Hack Adds Spice To Any Breakfast Sandwich

While there's nothing wrong with ordering your favorite meal at a fast food joint and calling it a day, some enterprising customers take great joy in whipping up different hacks — and they can get pretty elaborate, too. From combining three separate items into one bold and crunchy Chick-fil-A salad to MacGyvering the Five Guys menu to order its secret double grilled cheeseburger, there are all sorts of fun mash-ups to try. If you're looking for a relatively simple way to upgrade your breakfast sandwich, however, try swinging by Whataburger and ordering the chain's Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit. For just $1.99, you can halve it and swap it in as the carb source for any sandwich for a spicy, cheesy, and oh-so-delicious twist.

The biscuits are only available on the breakfast menu, so make sure to get there between 11 p.m. and 11 a.m. — otherwise, you'll have to wait. But once you secure the goods, believe us — you'll be glad you did. The hack is tried and true. For example, one Reddit user claimed they combined the spicy biscuits with eggs and a cheese slice, along with a healthy dose of honey butter. "One of the best breakfasts I've ever had!!" they enthused.

If you like a bit of greens in the morning, we think the biscuits would taste fabulous in an eggs Florentine sandwich, too. The subtle spice from the jalapeño would also harmonize with this sandwich's arugula pesto and salty ham — there are truly so many options.