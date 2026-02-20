What Is The World's Hottest Pepper?

Peppers come in a wide range of shapes, colors, and sizes. Another big difference between peppers is their pungency — aka spiciness. You've got milder ones, like jalapeños, to fiery ones that pack a punch, like Thai bird's eye chilis. However, one pepper amps up the heat to a whole new level. Literally bred to be spicy, Pepper X is the current title holder of the world's spiciest pepper.

Pepper X ranks highest on the Scoville Heat Units (SHU), which is the standard measurement for the potency of chili peppers. The Scoville scale ranges from zero to several million, and Pepper X has a staggering average of 2,693,000 SHU. To put that into perspective, cayenne pepper, which is spicy enough to keep pests out of your garden, packs only 30,000 to 50,000 SHU. Don't get us wrong; in the chili world, this still counts as hot. But if that's considered hot, Pepper X exists in a league of its own — even compared to the other hottest peppers in the world.

Pepper X hit the scene in 2023. By no means is it natural, but rather, it was intentionally created to be the world's spiciest pepper. It was developed by spice legend Ed Currie, who created it over a decade of selective crossbreeding of peppers with desirable traits. This was done by transferring pollen from one pepper flower to another in order to combine preferred characteristics. In the case of Pepper X, the desired result was to maximize the number of capsaicinoids – the compounds that make the pepper spicy.