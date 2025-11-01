The States Where You Can Still Get KFC's All-You-Can Eat Fried Chicken

While it's no secret that KFC is struggling, the chain maintains a large following of devoted fans. Part of its enduring appeal comes down to the unique way that KFC cooks its chicken to make it extra crispy and flavorful. Another reason to visit the fast food chain is to get a hearty Southern-style meal at an affordable price.

However, despite having over 4,000 locations across 51 states and territories, all-you-can-eat KFC buffets remain a rarity — especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to even more closures. Most locations only sell meals that can be taken to go or dined in, but there was once a time when you could travel to KFCs in just about any part of the country and enjoy all-you-can-eat Southern-style cuisine. Today, there are only eight states with KFC buffets: North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Missouri. Clearly, KFC is serious about honoring its Southern roots.

At the KFC buffet, patrons can eat an unlimited amount of food for around $15, though prices vary slightly by location. Not only does the buffet include KFC favorites like fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and green beans, it also offers special items like fried okra, chicken gizzards, and even apple cobbler. In some places, like the one in Madisonville, Tennessee, the buffet appears to be available only on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.