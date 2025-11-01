The States Where You Can Still Get KFC's All-You-Can Eat Fried Chicken
While it's no secret that KFC is struggling, the chain maintains a large following of devoted fans. Part of its enduring appeal comes down to the unique way that KFC cooks its chicken to make it extra crispy and flavorful. Another reason to visit the fast food chain is to get a hearty Southern-style meal at an affordable price.
However, despite having over 4,000 locations across 51 states and territories, all-you-can-eat KFC buffets remain a rarity — especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to even more closures. Most locations only sell meals that can be taken to go or dined in, but there was once a time when you could travel to KFCs in just about any part of the country and enjoy all-you-can-eat Southern-style cuisine. Today, there are only eight states with KFC buffets: North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Missouri. Clearly, KFC is serious about honoring its Southern roots.
At the KFC buffet, patrons can eat an unlimited amount of food for around $15, though prices vary slightly by location. Not only does the buffet include KFC favorites like fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and green beans, it also offers special items like fried okra, chicken gizzards, and even apple cobbler. In some places, like the one in Madisonville, Tennessee, the buffet appears to be available only on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Online groups map and share details of the KFC buffets
The rapid closure of KFC buffets has caused fans to come together from across the country to build various online communities. One notable gathering place is the KFC Buffet Aficionados group on Facebook. With over 12,000 members, it's a space where fans can collect and share information on active buffets, which are then confirmed by other members. The group's research has led to a crowdsourced spreadsheet of all of the U.S.'s estimated 15 buffet locations, including hours of operation and price per meal. Former KFC managers and menu development employees weigh in on their experiences working at the fried chicken giant, while other members suggest local attractions to check out when visiting the listed locales.
Another way to eat at a KFC buffet? Hop on a plane. Despite being an American fast food chain, KFC is surprisingly popular in Japan. The country's three KFC buffets operate seven days a week and are run quite differently. Though slightly pricier than the American version, Japanese KFC buffets boast over 50 items, offering a wide variety of classics like chicken and biscuits alongside local favorites like curry, corn soup, and coffee jelly.