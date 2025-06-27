Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Fast Food Fried Chicken Was Simple Yet Relatable

Often, a favorite fast food fried chicken is a dearly held belief that can mean quite a bit. This is especially true of Anthony Bourdain, who, after spending weeks visiting local hot spots in foreign countries, often just wanted to come home and enjoy some shatteringly crisp chicken from Popeyes.

Many of Bourdain's appearances on "Parts Unknown," "No Reservations," and "A Cook's Tour" were meticulously planned, with Bourdain sometimes fasting before important scenes to keep his appetite sharp and ready. But when the cameras were off and Bourdain was home, he loved an impromptu visit to his favorite fried chicken chain. Ordering spicy chicken, mac n cheese, a biscuit, and a Dr. Pepper, Bourdain once told People magazine that he considers Popeyes to be "exotica" because he spent so much of his time eating the local flavors of wherever he was filming.

Bourdain confessed he had an "unholy and guilty attraction to fast-food macaroni and cheese" during a Reddit AMA and that he would particularly crave it from Popeyes. He wasn't the only one who agreed, as Reddit ranked Popeyes as one of the best fried chicken fast food chains, despite some instances of lackluster service. Nonetheless, Bourdain was a widely acknowledged chef and food aficionado who knew quality when he tasted it.