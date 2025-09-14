Why Trader Joes' Canned Chili Is A Cut Above The Rest
Trader Joe's is a beacon of tasty food at consistently reasonable prices; it's why Trader Joe's never offers discounts on its food, after all. You can hop in and get something at a decent price, no matter what day of the week or time of year. This applies to the frozen and canned goods, too, much to the surprise of some. If you've yet to nab yourself a can of Trader Joe's chili, then you're sorely missing out. They offer a variety of chili options to try, including Turkey Chili with Beans, Beef Chili with Beans, and Organic Vegetarian Chili.
No matter which you go for, these chilis are all stars for the same few reasons. One, good quality ingredients. In addition to the beans (and meat, depending on what chili you get), you'll also find a lot of textural variety with the bell peppers, onions, and crushed tomatoes. Two, plenty of spices for a tasty flavor. You'll find ingredients like cumin, garlic powder, jalapeno peppers, and yeast extract giving these canned chilis a bold pop of flavor without ever getting too over-the-top spicy. Three, the variety. Whether you're vegetarian, skipping out on red meat, or not a fan of poultry, you can find an easily prepared can that suits your needs.
Elevating that Trader Joe's chili with a few extra items in your cart
One of the best things about Trader Joe's chili, though, is that it creates the perfect base to make an even more knock-out dish. The chili itself is well-seasoned but doesn't have any particularly overwhelming flavors, so you can easily modify it however you want. Say, for example, you wanted to dump in a whole bunch of delicious, melty, ooey-gooey cheese. Learn how to spot the best Trader Joe's cheeses, according to TikTok, and dress up your next bowl with as much as you want for a rich, creamy, decadent take on typical canned chili.
There's also the option of upping the protein. The most affordable cut of steak you can find at Trader Joe's makes for a great addition; just marinate or season it, sear it to your preferred doneness, cut it up, and add it right into your chili. If you're struggling to get your macros in, this is a tasty and affordable way to do it, and it keeps plain steak from getting boring. Trader Joe's also offers a variety of spices, peppers, fresh veg, and rice, all of which can make a more flavorful and filling meal when added to a single can of chili. The best news? It won't break your bank or drain your dwindling energy reserves, which is always a win in our books.