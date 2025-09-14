Why Trader Joes' Canned Chili Is A Cut Above The Rest

Trader Joe's is a beacon of tasty food at consistently reasonable prices; it's why Trader Joe's never offers discounts on its food, after all. You can hop in and get something at a decent price, no matter what day of the week or time of year. This applies to the frozen and canned goods, too, much to the surprise of some. If you've yet to nab yourself a can of Trader Joe's chili, then you're sorely missing out. They offer a variety of chili options to try, including Turkey Chili with Beans, Beef Chili with Beans, and Organic Vegetarian Chili.

No matter which you go for, these chilis are all stars for the same few reasons. One, good quality ingredients. In addition to the beans (and meat, depending on what chili you get), you'll also find a lot of textural variety with the bell peppers, onions, and crushed tomatoes. Two, plenty of spices for a tasty flavor. You'll find ingredients like cumin, garlic powder, jalapeno peppers, and yeast extract giving these canned chilis a bold pop of flavor without ever getting too over-the-top spicy. Three, the variety. Whether you're vegetarian, skipping out on red meat, or not a fan of poultry, you can find an easily prepared can that suits your needs.