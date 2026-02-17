Philadelphia's Old-School Italian Restaurant Puts Opera Singer Servers In The Spotlight

Philadelphia's biggest culinary claim to fame is the delicious cheesesteaks you can find there, the particular food most associated with the city. But it has other gastronomic gems besides cheesesteak shops, like Polish spot Mom-Mom's Kitchen, Pennsylvania's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant, and the last stand-alone location of America's oldest ice cream company. Another Philly institution is The Victor Café, which has been serving Italian food for nearly a century, and where the talented servers do double duty singing opera arias for patrons.

Italian immigrant John DiStefano opened the future restaurant in 1918 in South Philadelphia as a store selling Victor gramophones and records. People could also get an ice cream or espresso at DiStefano's Gramophone Shop, and members of the area's Italian-American community would meet up there while music played, especially the classical and opera he loved. However, the store suffered during the Great Depression, and after Prohibition ended in 1933, he opened the restaurant with a beer and wine license in hand, calling it The Victor Café, with the tagline: "Music Lover's Rendezvous." His sons eventually took over, and then his grandsons, brothers Greg and Rick DiStefano, who run it now.

John DiStefano played his records in the restaurant, and neighborhood patrons would sometimes get up from their meal and sing along, Rick DiStefano told WHYY. In 1979, an opera student who was working as a waiter began singing for the customers. It eventually became a tradition, and Rick said all the servers now are singers who perform opera. Every 20 minutes, they ring a bell, and one of them performs and shares the story of the aria. Customers can also request a song.