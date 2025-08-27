The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Pennsylvania

There is a huge discrepancy in etiquette when it comes to fine dining, versus dive-ier spots, but where the two equal out is often in flavor. Just because a restaurant looks unassuming (or run down) does not mean you won't have a transcendent dining experience; in fact, it's typically the opposite. Food Republic recognized this when it did a deep dive into researching the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in your state, and for Pennsylvania, we came up with a banger. Coming from the City of Brotherly Love (that's Philadelphia) and specializing in Polish fare is Mom-Mom's Kitchen.

This restaurant, which currently shares a storefront with Carbon Copy Beer & Wine in Port Richmond, serves up Polish classics, like five varieties of pierogi (we have a guide to these pockets of potato here), as well as beet salad, pickle soup, seared cabbage, kielbasa, and golabki, or stuffed cabbage rolls, among other dishes. But what really catches people's attention is its nod to Philadelphian cuisine: The Philly Cheesesteak pierogi. This decidedly untraditional quasi-Polish item got a big thumbs up when Guy Fieri featured the little eatery on his Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in 2020.

While Mom-Mom's Kitchen (which is named after one of the owners' grandmothers) clearly doesn't take itself too seriously — its website URL is mommomnomnom.com — there is a certain gravitas to its food. That's because Mom-Mom's owners know they're serving up more than a hot meal; they're serving up history.