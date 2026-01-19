The Last Stand-Alone Location Of America's Oldest Ice Cream Company Still Operates In Philadelphia
Many store-bought ice creams use high-quality ingredients and taste delicious, but you can't beat a visit to an ice cream shop. Whenever the outlet has an old-time feel, the experience bursts with nostalgic charm. In Philadelphia, ice cream fans share such a magical connection with Bassetts Ice Cream, a local brand in operation since 1861. Despite having expanded into global packaged sales, Bassetts operates from a single retail outlet in Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market.
The modern counter stand conceals a storied history. The company opened at the location in 1892, emerging as one of the first merchants when the marketplace opened. Continuously managed by the same family, Bassetts even once crafted its ice cream in the market's basement. Today, production has moved to a different facility outside the city, but the outlet retains the original marble counter, where friendly personnel dole out tasty ice cream in a cone, cup, or as a sundae. So if you're in the city of Brotherly Love, add the historic stand to your itinerary.
Widely distributed Bassetts Ice Cream retains one location
As America's oldest ice cream company, Bassetts has churned an abundance of delicious frozen desserts over the decades. Other than at the Reading Terminal Market stand, the ice cream is sold across several states at many retailers, ranging from small parlors to eateries, as well as larger chains like Whole Foods. In 2008, Bassetts began exporting to Asia, establishing a presence in countries such as South Korea and China.
In addition to wholesale bulk sales, Bassetts ice cream also comes packaged in pints, known for its creamy composition without egg yolks (unusual for a simple ice cream recipe). As demonstrated by the 40 flavors sold at the market stand, Bassetts offers quite a lineup of delicious products, including some old-school ice cream flavors that have nearly vanished, such as rum raisin. In addition to a tasty vanilla, mint chocolate chip, or pistachio, you can snag a mouthwatering butterscotch vanilla and an English toffee crunch, both in person and at select stores. Such a repertoire, matched with a long history, has cemented Bassetts as a truly cherished Philadelphia institution.