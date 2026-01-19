The Last Stand-Alone Location Of America's Oldest Ice Cream Company Still Operates In Philadelphia

Many store-bought ice creams use high-quality ingredients and taste delicious, but you can't beat a visit to an ice cream shop. Whenever the outlet has an old-time feel, the experience bursts with nostalgic charm. In Philadelphia, ice cream fans share such a magical connection with Bassetts Ice Cream, a local brand in operation since 1861. Despite having expanded into global packaged sales, Bassetts operates from a single retail outlet in Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market.

The modern counter stand conceals a storied history. The company opened at the location in 1892, emerging as one of the first merchants when the marketplace opened. Continuously managed by the same family, Bassetts even once crafted its ice cream in the market's basement. Today, production has moved to a different facility outside the city, but the outlet retains the original marble counter, where friendly personnel dole out tasty ice cream in a cone, cup, or as a sundae. So if you're in the city of Brotherly Love, add the historic stand to your itinerary.