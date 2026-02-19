Why Costco Customers Have To Frequently Return This Nut

One of our favorite perks of a Costco membership is exclusive access to its Kirkland Signature range of products. The private-label brand has some pretty impressive names under its belt, but that doesn't mean that every item is a hit. One product that sees frequent returns is the Kirkland Signature Walnut Halves, which several unsatisfied shoppers have reported as rancid.

"I'm not sure if this is a supply chain issue ... but I've had to return this item at least a few times over the past year. And yes — I do refrigerate them the moment I open them," one Redditor complained. "Then I bought some actually fresh, in-shell walnuts... and my god... the difference in taste and smell was night and day." While the nuts hold a very strong 4.8 stars on Costco's website, a little snooping into the one-star reviews revealed that the rancidity issues aren't just isolated to the Reddit thread. Several reviewers also noted that they believed the walnuts have seen a sharp decline in quality in recent years.

As of 2022, it was California-based Mid Valley Nut Company that supplied Costco's walnuts, which, ironically, was only uncovered as a result of one of Costco's biggest recalls due to reports of the nuts being stale and rancid. We can't say for certain if Mid Valley Nut Company still supplies Costco's walnuts, but since the recall, customers continue to raise concerns about the nuts' quality.