The Best Store-Bought Butter Brand That Will Elevate Your Cooking And Make Your Dishes Shine

With so many options on the shelves, it may be easy to cut corners and just opt for the most budget-friendly brand of butter. However, you're likely doing your dishes a disservice if you do. First, well-made butter that comes from grass-fed cows and uses cultured milk, like Kerrygold, has superior texture and flavor over its lesser-quality counterparts. That means that even something as simple as your morning toast or scrambled eggs can be significantly more satisfying.

The higher butterfat content is an important component, too. Butters that contain more moisture are less likely to create the richness in sauces or add the same level of unctuousness when used to top meats and vegetables. One caveat, though, is that bakers may need to adjust a recipe if they're incorporating more butterfat — just use a little less butter.

Finally, one of the simplest but most convenient reasons to opt for quality butter with a high butterfat content is the ease with which it comes to room temperature. It does so more quickly than other varieties with less butterfat, so you're able to dive right into your cooking or baking project. Plus, it also keeps its original form better, leaving you with a significantly more attractive presentation for your brunch spread or dinner party.