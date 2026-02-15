Why You Should Add Eggshells To Your Smoothies

Smoothies are endlessly customizable. You've got the classic add-ins like fruits, vegetables, and a liquid base, but nothing is stopping you from incorporating underrated ingredients like beans for a protein boost or frozen cauliflower for a silkier texture. Another creative add-in that veers towards the more unconventional side of things is eggshells ... yeah, you read that right. But hear us out; leftover shells are your secret weapon for turning your smoothies into nutritional powerhouses. To learn more about the science behind this, Food Republic spoke with Dr. Zoe Lees, medical writer at ZipHealth with a PhD in Metabolic Medicine.

Eggshells are primarily composed of calcium carbonate, Lees explained. Calcium carbonate is what makes eggshells a great fertilizer for your garden. Beyond the greenhouse, calcium has a wide range of benefits for the human body — most famously for building and maintaining strong bones and teeth. According to Lees, "Grind the eggshell into an ultra-fine powder using a clean grinder, since the coarse texture poses a primary risk for irritating the digestive system." If you don't have a blender, you can use a food processor or even a mortar and pestle.

Although eggshells are a creative potential source of calcium, Lees stressed that they are by no means a substitute to other sources. The most obvious sources of calcium are dairy products, like milk, Greek yogurt, and cheeses, as well as lesser-known sources like fish with edible bones or green vegetables like kale or okra. According to Lees, research on the viability of eggshells as a calcium source is limited, so you shouldn't rely on them alone and continue to make use of a diverse array of sources, like combining eggshells, milk, and kale for a super calcium-rich smoothie.