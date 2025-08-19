Don't Throw Away Eggshells: Use Them To Fertilize Your Garden

If you're a big breakfast eater, you probably go through a ton of eggshells. But, of all the different ways to use eggshells instead of throwing them out, fertilizer is the best choice. Eggshells are a fantastic way to keep your plants happy, healthy, and fruitful and it takes next to no effort to use them properly.

Eggshells are rich in calcium carbonate, a minor nutrient that helps fortify plant cell walls, and also reduces soil acidity. In particular, proper levels of calcium help support plant structure and encourage them to develop a robust root structure. It's also vital to preventing blossom end rot, when the flower of a fruit shrivels and dies on the end but doesn't fall off, creating a rotting, wet mass that destroys produce. Even if you don't get particularly fancy with it and just spread eggshells on the surface of your garden, common mammalian pests like deer and rabbits hate the sulfurous eggy smell and steer clear of them whenever possible.

Just keep in mind that it is possible to overfertilize your garden with calcium, so get a soil test done to determine how much your soil needs. Too much calcium can dilute other nutrients like magnesium and nitrogen, and may even increase your risk of blossom end rot rather than decrease it. However, once you've determined how much eggshell to use, there are really no wrong answers on how to fertilize your garden with it.