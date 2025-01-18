Give Your Smoothies A Silkier Texture With One Extra Ingredient

Are you always in search of the perfect, silky-smooth, quick and easy fruit smoothie? While prepping your smoothies with a muffin pan hack saves you time, and using in-season fruit produces the best flavor, the extra ingredient your smoothies need isn't a fruit at all. For an incredible velvety texture, try adding frozen cauliflower to your next smoothie.

Sure, cauliflower and fruit may not be an obvious combination, but don't be worried, as they blend together beautifully. Frozen cauliflower will give your smoothie a rich, milky, frappe-like consistency that's thick and satiny, pouring out of the blender in pillowy layers. The veggie's mild taste melds seamlessly with your favorite fruits and juices, adding almost no other flavors whatsoever. You might notice just a slight tang, similar to yogurt.

To try this, simply add a few florets to your smoothie directly from the freezer, or let the cauliflower thaw for five minutes for a less thick and icy consistency. Not only will this veggie improve the texture, but cauliflower gives a nice boost of fiber to your smoothie. And if your blender isn't terribly powerful, fresh cauliflower florets or riced and then frozen cauliflower both work great, and create a milkier smoothie texture.