The reason that San Francisco clam chowder and New England clam chowder are so similar is that the dish was brought by New Englanders during the California gold rush. Along with clam chowder, they also brought the ancestor to its future vessel — sourdough starters. Back then, it was just a mixture of naturally fermented flour and water, as store-bought yeast was expensive and hard to obtain. Unknown to them at the time, however, was that a local bacterium (appropriately named Lactobacillus sanfranciscensis) gave the starters the unique, tangy flavor that eventually put San Francisco sourdough on the map.

With both clam chowder and sourdough introduced to the Bay Area, it was only a matter of time before they were paired together, and Boudin Bakery is widely credited for making that happen. Established in 1849, you can still visit this bakery serving the iconic dish in the tourist hotspot, Fisherman's Wharf. While it may not be as old as New England clam chowder, the dish still has a century of history under its belt and is even served at The Old Clam House, one of the oldest restaurants in the city.

Compared to New England, California is often associated with sunshine and beaches, while clam chowder is generally known to be a comforting cold-weather dish. However, San Francisco's constant blanket of fog keeps the city cool and gray, making a warm bowl of clam chowder feel just as fitting there as it does in New England.