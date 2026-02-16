5 Easy Ways To Make Coffee When Your Power Goes Out

If disaster has struck and your power suddenly goes out, there's still a way to face the day with your much-needed caffeine fix — that is, if you're willing to go back to basics and use manual methods. Don't worry if your kettle stops working, either — you can boil water in a pan using a gas stove lit with a match, or even by using a portable camping stove or your barbecue grill.

If none of these options apply to you, don't worry — you can boil a small amount of water by placing a pan of water on a wire rack above several tea lights. If you've only got whole coffee beans, you can grind them using a battery-powered grinder, pestle or mortar, or even smash them using a heavy rolling pin or pan. Coarse grounds should look chunky and flaky, whereas fine grounds require a little more elbow grease and should look like a powder.

There's no doubt about it — automatic machines are efficient, time-saving, and convenient, but they've also caused the art of manual coffee brewing to waver in popularity. Before the advent of the lever-piston espresso machine in 1947, however, most coffee was prepared through simpler, manual means.

People have been drinking coffee for centuries, starting with the most basic methods like cowboy coffee (a favorite of its namesake), which involves boiling grounds directly in water. From there, brewing evolved into more refined manual techniques such as pour-over, French press, phin, moka pot, and even cold brew. These methods highlight the aroma, flavors, and character of the coffee bean, often producing cups that rival — and in some cases surpass — what you'd get from an espresso machine.