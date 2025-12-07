This Coffee Drink Should Be Avoided When A Restaurant Is Busy

A coffee run is an essential ritual for many of us. But if your local cafe is experiencing the dreaded morning rush, there's one brew you should always avoid ordering: the pour-over. To find out why this brewing method is best saved for a quieter moment, Food Republic spoke with Dave Lanning, founder of Dave's Coffee in Rhode Island.

The pour-over is a slow, hands-on coffee ritual where a precise ratio of hot water meets freshly ground beans in a filter. Don't get us wrong — it's an excellent way to brew coffee and creates a clean, fresh cup that has an artisanal quality to it. But unlike quick brewing methods like an espresso or cappuccino, a pour-over takes lots of time. "A pour-over requires someone to stand there for three to four minutes, doing nothing else," Lanning explained. That's usually fine, and most baristas are more than happy to make a pour-over, but during a rush, every second counts, and all hands are needed on deck. When that happens, the drink simply doesn't get the attention it deserves. "The quality suffers when it's rushed, and you're not getting what you paid for," he added.

According to Lanning, if you're set on ordering a slow-brewed coffee like a pour-over or French press during a rush but want guaranteed freshness, you've got limited options. Although if you want something the cafe doesn't have on hand, like decaf, there's one potential solution: "Ask for a decaf Americano rather than a batch-brewed decaf," he advised. "Most cafés don't sell enough decaf drip to keep it fresh, but an Americano is made to order, and you'll definitely taste the difference." Our advice? Unless you want a quick caffeine fix, steer clear of coffee shops during the morning and lunchtime rush.