How To Shop At Trader Joe's For The Week With A $50 Budget

Sure, we can all agree that Trader Joe's offers better value than Whole Foods, even if it certainly isn't on Aldi's level of affordability — which is why maximizing a $50 weekly grocery budget requires a solid game plan. It's going to be tight, but you absolutely can do it. We're going to use this budget for a single person (not taking tax into account), but we'll give tips for shopping at TJ's — and making it last a week — that work for any size household.

First, do an inventory of what you have so you don't double-buy. Next, you need to plan and make a thoughtful shopping list. You can use the six-to-one method if that works for you, but it helps me meal plan to create categories: carbs, protein, produce, and necessary extras (this might be coffee or a bottle of Two Buck Chuck — whatever you can't go without). When making your list, keep an eye out for things on sale, and don't overlook canned and frozen foods.

As you plan, look for whole foods rather than prepared ones. Yes, Trader Joe's has some delicious ready-made meals (Mandarin Orange Chicken, we're looking at you), but they will be more expensive. For example, you could buy a Chicken Caesar Wrap, but one serving is $5.49 (though the price may vary by location). Even just one a day for lunch adds up to $38.43 — over half of your whole week's budget.

Lastly, do not shop on an empty stomach. You'll be less likely to resist impulse buys by the tills or your favorite TJ's treat (we, personally, love those mini sheet cakes).