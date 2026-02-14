Pass On The Espresso Martini And Order This Trendy Coffee Style Instead
Few cocktails inspired a craze quite like the espresso martini. Invented in a 1980s London bar, the drink's appeal lasted for decades before turning mega viral in the early 2020s. There's no denying that the template of espresso, vodka, simple syrup, and often coffee liqueur is an impressionable crowd favorite. Not to mention, it's a terrific launching point for riffs, welcoming simple espresso martini substitutions like instant coffee, modifications in the spirit base, as well as a sea of other creative spin-offs — like a pumpkin espresso martini.
So now that drinking espresso martinis is well-trodden territory, hop onto new coffee waves and try out the dalgona martini instead. To those unfamiliar, dalgona coffee is a mixture of instant coffee, sugar, and hot water, vigorously whisked into an eye-catching frothy consistency. Named after Korea's famous two-ingredient dalgona candy, the beverage found internet fame amidst the COVID-19 pandemic — although it long existed in other regional forms.
Turn it boozy, and it's a creative merging of internet trends that happens to taste superb, too. In its alcohol foundation, a dalgona coffee martini mirrors its predecessor: neutral vodka alongside coffee liqueur serves as the boozy base, although many integrate Bailey's Irish cream instead. Yet from here, the cocktail differs; the dalgona coffee is assembled separately, then the thick foamy consistency is spooned atop the stirred, diluted spirits. A visually arresting construction à la Irish coffee, it's a fun changeup a step away from its iconic counterpart.
Craft a dalgona martini to your personal preference
If you catch a cocktail bar with the dalgona martini, order a round; its appearance will generate oohs and aahs upon arrival. Still, the drink isn't yet ubiquitous like its espresso predecessor, so consider whipping up a rendition at home. Not only is it a relatively straightforward assembly, but home bartending also enables customization, letting you tailor the cocktail to your tastes.
The trickiest part of the cocktail is assembling the dalgona coffee topping itself. For optimal foam structure, reach for a standard (not flavored) instant coffee brand (which holds better shape) and use a stand mixer or a simple bottle hack to make delicious dalgona coffee. Traditionally, the cocktail is topped with a lofty, rigid dalgona foam, but for a more creamy rendition, you can cut the whisking time short.
Essential element secured, mingle the spiritous base to your tastes. Consider swapping vodka for a reposado tequila, the earthy agave spirit a well-established espresso martini base. Alternatively, for a drink with notes of dark fruit and caramel, consider cognac. Fold in additional layers of flavor via amaros — like sweet Montenegro or citrusy Averna — and experiment with different types of coffee liqueurs. As with other cocktails, a dash of cocoa or vanilla bitters adds depth. Serve in a wide coupe, and it's a complex creation with a beautiful presentation.