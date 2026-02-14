Pass On The Espresso Martini And Order This Trendy Coffee Style Instead

Few cocktails inspired a craze quite like the espresso martini. Invented in a 1980s London bar, the drink's appeal lasted for decades before turning mega viral in the early 2020s. There's no denying that the template of espresso, vodka, simple syrup, and often coffee liqueur is an impressionable crowd favorite. Not to mention, it's a terrific launching point for riffs, welcoming simple espresso martini substitutions like instant coffee, modifications in the spirit base, as well as a sea of other creative spin-offs — like a pumpkin espresso martini.

So now that drinking espresso martinis is well-trodden territory, hop onto new coffee waves and try out the dalgona martini instead. To those unfamiliar, dalgona coffee is a mixture of instant coffee, sugar, and hot water, vigorously whisked into an eye-catching frothy consistency. Named after Korea's famous two-ingredient dalgona candy, the beverage found internet fame amidst the COVID-19 pandemic — although it long existed in other regional forms.

Turn it boozy, and it's a creative merging of internet trends that happens to taste superb, too. In its alcohol foundation, a dalgona coffee martini mirrors its predecessor: neutral vodka alongside coffee liqueur serves as the boozy base, although many integrate Bailey's Irish cream instead. Yet from here, the cocktail differs; the dalgona coffee is assembled separately, then the thick foamy consistency is spooned atop the stirred, diluted spirits. A visually arresting construction à la Irish coffee, it's a fun changeup a step away from its iconic counterpart.