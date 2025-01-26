The Simple Bottle Hack To Make Delicious And Frothy Dalgona Coffee

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a frothy drink that became an internet sensation, and that was Dalgona coffee. It's a beautifully foamy drink that became known for its smooth texture and picture-perfect layers. This whipped coffee concoction is typically made by rapidly whisking together instant coffee, sugar, and hot water. A common recipe calls for two tablespoons of each, but feel free to adjust the amount to your liking. The usual method involves whisking these ingredients in a bowl until they form a thick, creamy mixture. But there's a simple trick to get that same delightful froth using a common household item, and that hot new bombshell (cue the TikTok audio) is a plastic water bottle.

To make this viral sensation, just add the instant coffee, sugar, and hot water to a clean bottle with a tight-fitting lid. Seal it tightly and shake for at least one minute, or until the ingredients form into a thick, foamy mixture. The shaking technique is sometimes more effective than stirring, as it introduces more air, creating a lighter consistency. The more you shake, the thicker the coffee will become, and this will make the instant coffee taste better. Once you get it to your desired consistency, grab a glass and fill it with milk and ice, then gently pour the whipped coffee from the bottle over the milk.