The Only 2 Ingredients You Need To Make Korea's Famous Dalgona Candy

Fans of "Squid Game" should be familiar with dalgonas, those brown sugary candies with simple (or not so simple ...) shapes stenciled in. These Korean treats have enjoyed social media fame worldwide since the rise of Netflix's hit show, and have even come up in discussions of what happens when a restaurant goes viral on TikTok. But you don't need to run out to a Korean confectionary shop for a taste – this sweet is easy to make at home, requiring just two ingredients and a steady hand.

Dalgona, which translates to "it's sweet," is a kind of honeycomb toffee made of baking soda and sugar. The traditional method to melt the sugar is in a steel ladle over a stove, but cooking it in a pan works just as well. Once the sugar has caramelized, stir in the baking soda, which will start to foam. Pour a circle of the candy onto a parchment-lined pan, allowing it to cool before pressing it flat. Finally, imprint a cookie cutter into the mixture firmly enough so that it forms a clear outline, but not so hard that it cuts through the candy.

It's important to keep the heat low and constantly stir to avoid burning the sugar (pick your pot wisely when caramel-making, too), and remove the pan from the heat while adding the baking soda. You can eat the dalgona with your hands, or melt it onto a lollipop stick. And, of course, once you've made some, it's time to play ppopgi and try to extract the inner shape perfectly — hopefully with less morbid stakes than in the show.