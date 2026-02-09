8 Restaurant Chains That Use Frozen Steaks, According To Former Employees

Calling steak a popular food is an understatement. According to the 2022–2023 Consumer Steak Report from Meats by Linz, which surveyed nearly 1,100 people in the U.S., 64% of respondents would include steak in their final meal.

When dining on the beefy favorite, there's no doubt that steakhouse steak generally tastes better than homemade, but not every steak you pay top dollar for at a restaurant is a fresh cut of meat. According to both former and current employees of some big restaurant chains, many dining brands use frozen steak when serving their patrons. If their claims are true, then the beef you're getting from your favorite restaurant, from the most popular cut of steak in America, the ribeye, to sirloin and every other cut in between, may very well be from the freezer, not freshly butchered.

There are various ways you can tell you're at a good steakhouse, and the quality of the meat is definitely key among them. When meat is fresh, i.e., unprocessed (and freezing is a form of processing), its color is brighter, and its texture is firmer, generally resulting in a juicier, more tender, and overall more appealing final plated entree. Freezing meat, on the other hand, reduces its quality and results in lost nutritional value as well. As a result of ice crystals freezing and thawing, the muscle cells in the meat can become damaged, and components like fat and protein can become oxidized. When you dine at your favorite restaurant, has your steak undergone this process before reaching your plate?