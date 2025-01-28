The One Texas Roadhouse Steak Cut That Might Be Frozen

Texas Roadhouse is popular for a reason. Customers love its pillowy bread, signature steak sauce, and the special seasoning that makes the Texas Roadhouse steaks taste so good. There's also something special about walking into the restaurant and seeing freshly cut steaks on display. According to the Texas Roadhouse website, the chain makes all its food from scratch: its rolls are baked fresh every five minutes, and its steaks are cut daily by an in-house butcher.

However, according to several Reddit posts, the Porterhouse T-bone steak is allegedly shipped to restaurants pre-cut and frozen. One Texas Roadhouse employee shared on Reddit, "My managers have always told me not to suggest the Porterhouse T-Bone steak," adding that it's generally considered the chain's "not so good steak." Another Reddit post from a former employee alleges that the Porterhouse T-bone is the only steak not cut in-house.

A Porterhouse T-bone steak is cut from a three-bone rib section of the sirloin, and a butcher must slice through substantial bone to prepare it. According to Texas Roadhouse employees who've posted on Reddit, the Porterhouse T-bone steak arrives frozen because the restaurants lack the bone saw necessary to cut it on-site. While this is just a rumor — there's no definitive proof or confirmation from Texas Roadhouse — it raises some questions.