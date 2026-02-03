7 Unique Winter Vegetables You Should Cook Before The Season Ends

If summer is all about exteriors — picnics, beaches, taking in the sun — then winter is about the interior: taking cozy shelter from historic snowfall, hot chocolate bubbling on the stove, and perhaps some consistent and foreboding cold symptoms that (hopefully) never quite bloom into something more. The same is true of winter vegetables. Often more modest in appearance than their bright, summery counterparts, winter vegetables nonetheless offer a world of flavors underneath their unsightly skins, which are difficult to access any other time of year.

Roots, squashes, and the occasional green abound in this list, unique in their taste and texture and thus distinguishing themselves from the usual winter vegetable suspects. We are in the midst of their peak, seasonality-wise, and so there's no better time to venture into the arctic culinary wilderness than now. Blend these into soups, finely slice into salads and wintry slaws, or roast until crispy. Whatever way you cook them, these unique winter vegetables are worth your time before their season is over.