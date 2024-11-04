The Best Way To Store Fennel For Ultimate Freshness

Have you ever come home with a basket full of fresh fennel, only to find that the crisp white bulbs have browned or softened within days? Chances are, you're not storing them for maximum freshness. Fennel can be kept in a brown paper bag at room temperature, but it will only last for two to three days this way. Store it properly in the refrigerator, however, and the same veggie will stay fresh for up to 10 days.

Before you get down to storing it, there is one very important factor to consider: Are those bright green stalks on top flecked with tiny, feathery fronds? If so, the very first step is to separate them. The delicate fronds tend to spoil much quicker than the bulbs, so it's best to store them apart.

Once you've snapped off the leafy parts, wrap the fennel in a towel and place it in the refrigerator. If you want to keep the fronds, you can store them in a container lined with paper towels to soak up any excess moisture (you want the sprigs to be as dry as possible), and then refrigerate them. As for the white bulbs, wrap them in a towel or place them in a plastic bag and stash that in the fridge, until you're ready to toss them into a roasted veggie medley or chicken Milanese with fennel salad.