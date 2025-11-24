The Underrated Root Vegetable Gordon Ramsay Swears By

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is best known as the fiery host of "Hell's Kitchen," but he's also a serious culinary professional whose restaurants have earned multiple Michelin stars. The British chef isn't shy about leveraging that experience to share his opinions about food and food trends. So we know he's an emphatic "no" in the pineapple-on-pizza debate, and that he considers truffle oil an overrated, bougie ingredient that many chefs don't use correctly. Similarly, he's said that celeriac, also known as celery root, is an ingredient that deserves more attention.

Ramsay named the root vegetable when Bon Appétit asked him what he believes is the most underrated food. He speculated that its homely appearance might be the reason, but said, "Despite its ugly exterior, it is absolutely delicious within." He raved, "It's brilliant in soups, fantastic deep-fried as vegetable chips, or grated raw in salad." Celeriac is round, with rough, pocked brownish skin and twisted protruding roots, but it has a plain white interior once peeled and trimmed. It's generally around 4 to 5 inches in diameter, though it can grow larger.

Ramsay also talked up celeriac while cooking it as part of creamed cabbage with carrots and pancetta for his show "The F Word," saying its "extraordinary" flavor made the dish "taste almost like the garden" (via YouTube). He also once posted a Facebook video of a veggie version of beef Wellington he created using celeriac wrapped in pastry instead of beef.