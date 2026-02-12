8 Of The Biggest Cheese Recalls In The US

Cheese is one of the most trusted staples in American kitchens, with large grocery chains carrying hundreds of varieties and brands. However, through the decades, some of the most popular market-dominating brands have been subject to severe recalls that have shaken consumers and altered health and safety practices. These recalls occur for several reasons, including bacterial contamination and foreign objects found in the food. Even the most mass-produced and widely consumed foods don't have a flawless production process, and the brand usually pays the cost for this.

Some recalls have been milder, avoiding hospitalizations or illnesses, but some were incredibly dangerous, causing illnesses, hospitalizations, and even deaths. Many also prompted investigations for the FDA or CDC to make sure that all affected products were taken off shelves and as much damage control was done as possible. Looking back on the biggest of these recalls isn't just a history lesson, but also a good way to understand why food regulations are the way they are, and what you can do to be on the lookout for other potential recalls.