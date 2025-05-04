The Worst Cheddar Cheese For Burgers Is From A Brand You Would Think Is High-Quality

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cheddar cheese, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways. Not only does it taste amazing in an upscale tater tot casserole, but even the experts agree it's the absolute best cheese for a burger. The only problem, of course, is that there are dozens of cheddar brands out there to choose from — and some options just don't measure up.

Food Republic ranked the best (and worst) store-bought cheddar cheese slices for burgers, and sadly, Sargento Sharp Cheddar Cheese slices landed dead last. That might raise some eyebrows, given that Sargento prides itself on being natural — as in, its products don't contain processed fillers. The ingredients list for the cheddar slices in question is short, and includes just pasteurized milk, cheese culture, salt, enzymes, and a vegetable coloring called annatto. You'd think that simplicity would let the bold cheddar flavor really shine, but perhaps this makes sense, seeing as Sargento mostly repackages cheese produced by other makers (per YouTube).

Unfortunately, that was far from the case. The flavor was underwhelming and tasted far too mild to earn its sharp designation — even its aged white cheddar falls short on flavor when it should pack a punch. No one wants their cheese to just blend into the background — it should provide a bit of bite and complement the overall burger. Otherwise, what's the point of including it at all?

The texture, too, had some issues. When eaten plain, the Sargento slices were a bit "plasticky" — sort of reminiscent of a cheap American single — which makes us fear how gluey it might become once melted on a burger. Luckily, while we're giving Sargento a polite but firm pass, there are still plenty of glorious cheddar options out there.