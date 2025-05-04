The Worst Cheddar Cheese For Burgers Is From A Brand You Would Think Is High-Quality
Cheddar cheese, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways. Not only does it taste amazing in an upscale tater tot casserole, but even the experts agree it's the absolute best cheese for a burger. The only problem, of course, is that there are dozens of cheddar brands out there to choose from — and some options just don't measure up.
Food Republic ranked the best (and worst) store-bought cheddar cheese slices for burgers, and sadly, Sargento Sharp Cheddar Cheese slices landed dead last. That might raise some eyebrows, given that Sargento prides itself on being natural — as in, its products don't contain processed fillers. The ingredients list for the cheddar slices in question is short, and includes just pasteurized milk, cheese culture, salt, enzymes, and a vegetable coloring called annatto. You'd think that simplicity would let the bold cheddar flavor really shine, but perhaps this makes sense, seeing as Sargento mostly repackages cheese produced by other makers (per YouTube).
Unfortunately, that was far from the case. The flavor was underwhelming and tasted far too mild to earn its sharp designation — even its aged white cheddar falls short on flavor when it should pack a punch. No one wants their cheese to just blend into the background — it should provide a bit of bite and complement the overall burger. Otherwise, what's the point of including it at all?
The texture, too, had some issues. When eaten plain, the Sargento slices were a bit "plasticky" — sort of reminiscent of a cheap American single — which makes us fear how gluey it might become once melted on a burger. Luckily, while we're giving Sargento a polite but firm pass, there are still plenty of glorious cheddar options out there.
Age is more than just a number when it comes to cheddar
Let's be honest: There's no single cheddar that rules them all when it comes to burgers. Some people want smooth and gooey. Others want a cheese that bites back. But if you're looking for a solid way to pick a winner? Check how long the cheese has been aged.
If you're after that ideal balance — melty enough to soften over your patty, but still sharp enough to make your taste buds do a little happy dance — look for a cheddar aged around six months to a year. That's why our top choice is Tillamook Sharp Cheddar, aged just over nine months (incidentally, it also casually snagged Best of Class in the Sharp Cheddar category at the 2024 World Championship Cheese Contest. No big deal). It's bold, and it softens without losing its shape on a burger.
Younger cheddars — usually aged two to three months — have a higher moisture content, so they melt easily. Their flavor, however, can be kind of lackluster on a burger. They're mild, a little too mellow, and more suited to dishes like diner-style mac and cheese, where creamy comfort is the goal.
On the flip side, cheddars that have been aged for a year or more pack a punch — sometimes too much for your burger to handle. They're often crumbly, a bit stubborn about melting, and are better off on a beautifully arranged cheese board where they can be admired for their intensity.