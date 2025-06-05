The 14 Worst Chocolate Recalls In Candy History

If you're on the hunt for a dessert so good it once doubled as currency in ancient Aztec civilization, then chocolate's got you covered. You don't really need to do much to enjoy it either — whip it up with some heavy cream and you've got a silky ganache glaze for your baked goods, or eat it straight out of the pack; there's really no wrong way to get your fix of that delectable melt-in-your-mouth chocolate goodness.

But here's the bitter catch: Sometimes, splurging on a bar of chocolate can bring a lot more trouble than it's worth. Just how much trouble? Think emergency room visits, lawsuits, and international recalls spanning millions of pounds of product. And because it's just not right to make such wild chocolate allegations without proof, here's a rundown of some of the worst ways your favorite treats have found themselves on the recall list.