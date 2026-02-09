Why Costco's Food Court Roast Beef Sandwich Disappeared From The Menu, According To Reddit

There are a lot of perks that come with your Costco membership, but prime among them is the ability to partake of the warehouse chain's delightful food court. After an overstimulating meander through the aisles, it's nice to stop and reflect over everything you've purchased while nomming on a still-cheap hot dog and soda combo or the latest item to hit the menu. Once upon a time, that new menu item was the roast beef sandwich, which rolled out in 2023 but was discontinued the following year. While Costco never announced a formal reason for pulling the sammie from the food court, Redditors speculated that it had something to do with a lack of sales.

You see, the sandwich was actually controversial in its time because, though it looked like the fillings were served up on a small loaf of bread, no matter how large the sandwich was, customers couldn't stomach the $9.99 price tag. One commenter on a Costco Reddit thread wondered which Costco exec thought people would pony up that much cash for a single sandwich, before citing all the cheaper menu items you could get instead for $10, leading one respondent to joke that they were going to use the hot dog combo as their new rate of currency. "A $10 sandwich at Costco with little meat? I can't imagine why it would be dropped," another Redditor wrote sarcastically.