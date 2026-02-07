The Old School Southern Vegetable Dish You Can Make From Frozen Ingredients

Southern cuisine is full of vintage side dishes, but few are as easy-to-make and affordable as succotash. While delicious when made with fresh ingredients, it's just as good, and far more convenient to make, from frozen ones as well! All you need is some frozen corn, lima beans, and pearl onions.

If you make succotash from fresh ingredients, you might need a bit of extra moisture to keep your veggies from prematurely browning, whether it's a splash of vinegar or milk from corn cobs. However, melting ice from frozen ingredients keeps a steamy atmosphere under the lid, helping the ingredients thaw while preventing them from sticking to the pan. Simply toss in your corn, beans, and onions with a bit of butter, salt, and pepper, and wait until everything's thawed. Once done, a quick saute to brown the veggies and evaporate excess water gives them a great texture and caramelizes their natural sugars for solid flavor.

Part of what makes succotash great is its efficiency with spare ingredients, so feel free to throw in other veggies you have lying around — like tomatoes, okra, peppers, and even a handful of greens. Bacon, lard, and shredded ham hocks add enough heartiness to transform this side dish into an entree, and tomato acid brightens up the flavor profile of classic bacony succotash into a complex array of tastes. Most succotash recipes have great, if basic, flavors that also allow you to customize them with whatever seasonings you may have lying around.