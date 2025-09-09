Don't Throw Away Naked Corn Cobs: Milk Them For A Yummy Soup Ingredient

Corn is a foundational ingredient in many food items — tortillas, cereals, breads. And, of course, it's delicious all by itself (on the cob or off). When you're cooking ears of corn (which is actually a fruit, a grain, and a vegetable), there are many tricks for elevating this beloved foodstuff. For instance, boiling corn with the husk on is a game-changer, and your slow cooker is the secret to easy corn on the cob. While we know there are hundreds of uses for the corn itself, did you know the cob at the center of all that golden goodness is actually useful, too? For instance, you can milk corn cobs (you read that right — milk) to extract a delicious ingredient for soup and other dishes.

To get the skinny on how to milk a cob — and why on earth you would ever want to try — Food Republic turned to Kent Rollins, host of Outdoor Channel's "Cast Iron Cowboy." He shared why taking this extra step, rather than merely discarding the cobs, is worth the effort. "People tend to think of the cob as a throwaway, but that corn milk can be used to thicken soups and add a little sweetness," he shared.

Corn milk is the remaining juice that cobs hold onto once you've cut or eaten off all those yummy kernels. It's incredibly flavorful, delivering a concentrated corn taste that is sweet and will deepen the corny goodness of any dish it's added to. It's so flavor-packed, in fact, that it can replace broth and some of the dairy elements in soups and other recipes. "It's great in corn chowder, creamed corn, or corn pudding or even stirred into cornbread batter," Rollins detailed.