How To Make Your Slow Cooker Useful At Parties, Even If You Don't Cook In It
Whether it's a simple three-ingredient pot roast or a batch of sweet and sour chicken, a slow cooker yields a range of mouth-watering recipes. Yet aside from such patient simmering options, the appliance offers advantages for hosting, too. You can utilize a slow-cooker to keep your food offerings hot, all without the need for a stove, oven, or dedicated chafing dish.
Just toggle the device's warm button – available on most models – and the contents will retain warmth for several hours. The slow-cooker applies a gentle level of heat that won't let dishes drop below 140 degrees Fahrenheit, thereby ensuring critical food safety. Yet simultaneously, the setting doesn't get hot enough to dramatically cook foods, retaining their composition.
So often hidden away in cabinets or on counters, a slow cooker brings a lot to a party. Like with other ultimate dinner party tips, the secret lies in thoughtful prep work. You'll want to select a dish that tastes flavorful over several hours, is easy to self-serve, yet still lends a zest for the occasion. Initial assembly in the appliance certainly eases preparation, but it isn't mandatory; the idea is temperature regulation, rather than slow-cooking. So tailor foods for the occasion — say a hot dip, soup, durable meats, or the right legume — and a slow cooker delivers delicious party fuel, without added stress.
Optimize your slow-cooker for hosting
Hosting with a slow cooker does come with a few limitations. Never warm foods from a cold state in the device, as they'll spend dangerous durations at unsafe temperatures. Instead, prepare your recipes beforehand using the appliance itself or via another heating method, and then transfer into the cooker. Additionally, note that slow cookers only heat from the underside, and when the lid is secured, condensation will run back into the food. As a result, crunchy bites will turn soggy, and starchy foods like pasta, rice, or dough will absorb extra moisture, leaning into mushiness.
So, what to prep for the party instead? Dips. Whip up a batch of an easy queso recipe, homemade beer cheese, spinach-artichoke, or bean dip, and you have a festive crowd-pleaser. With a propped spoon for easy serving and a bowl of crisps and other dippables alongside, such recipes are ideal for a high-energy atmosphere. Furthermore, in a warm slow-cooker, such appetizers shouldn't burn — although the occasional stir and dash of liquid adds helpful reassurance.
Alternatively, consider serving slow-simmered meats for a party. A slow cooker full of easy crockpot cocktail meatballs will remain tender for hours. Little smokies in sauce are a tried and true game day classic for good reason. Or consider a flavorful slow cooker chili, which will only enhance in aroma as the party rolls on. For a similarly hardy vegetarian option, a batch of beans hit the spot, too. Place the slow cooker in the spotlight, and let guests dig in; flavorful, warm foods maintain party spirits.