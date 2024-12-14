For Easy Crockpot Cocktail Meatballs, You Only Need 3 Ingredients

Besides using pimento cheese to transform crostini into a party-favorite appetizer, you can create a more fulfilling, crowd-pleasing snack with slow-cooker meatballs. Sure enough, to make this versatile dish, you just need to combine fully-cooked meatballs with two store-bought condiments: grape jelly and barbecue sauce.

More specifically, dump a full bag of frozen meatballs — or roughly 50 homemade pre-cooked meatballs — to your slow cooker. Then pour in one 18-ounce bottle of barbecue sauce and one 18-ounce jar of grape jelly. Cook the meatballs on "low" for up to four hours, or "high" for a maximum of two to three hours. Once they're heated through, switch the slow cooker to the "warm" setting for easy serving.

Feel free to adjust the amount of each condiment to customize the flavor profile. For example, if you'd like to offset the sweetness of the grape jelly, choose a barbecue sauce with more vinegar and less brown sugar. Alternatively, experiment with other jelly flavors like raspberry preserves or canned cranberry sauce. There are plenty of ingredient variations you can try to make tasty cocktail meatballs.