11 Aldi Valentine's Day Gifts Under $10 That Are Perfect For Foodies
If Aldi has taught us anything, it's that we don't have to spend a lot to get good food and beverages. Thanks to its no-frills business model, the fastest-growing supermarket in the U.S. delivers when it comes to pantry staples, like these affordable box side dishes; a super-cheap meat department; and even an extensive bakery section, with tons of breads, cookies, and cakes. Aldi really shines, though, whenever there is a holiday approaching, like Valentine's Day. If you're not sure yet what to get your sweetie, but you know they're a foodie, Aldi is a great place to look.
As you might expect, you can find tons of cute limited-time food and drink products that would make excellent Valentine's Day gifts, all of which individually cost less than $10. That means you can fill your cart with goodies, and still have plenty of cash left over for a bouquet of flowers or a few steaks — or that diamond ring you've been waiting to buy.
Specially Selected Almond Cookies add sweetness to your sweetie
Specially Selected is a brand you're going to see a lot of on this list, and the Specially Selected Almond Cookies, which will be available in store on February 11 for $3.99, are a great way to kick things off. Imported from Germany (where Aldi was founded), these little biscuit-like treats get a decadent boost from a dark chocolate coating.
End your romantic dinner with Sundae Shoppe Italian Gelato Cups
Eating Italian food for Valentine's Day dinner? Finish off your meal with Sundae Shoppe Italian Gelato Cups for dessert. Available in stores on February 4 for $3.99 for a twin-pack, they are the perfect way to end an elegant dinner.
Specially Selected Heart Shaped Macarons to spread the love
When baked goods are the way to your Valentine's heart, the adorable Specially Selected Heart Shaped Macarons are a must-buy. The six-count package is available February 4 and will sell for $3.89, and even better — like all traditionally prepared macarons, these raspberry and vanilla delights are gluten-free.
Specially Selected Valentine's Macarons for a more traditional sweet
Does your special someone like macarons but dislike cutesy heart shapes? Pick up a box of the (perfectly round) Specially Selected Valentine's Macarons instead, which will be available in stores on February 4, in boxes for $4.98, with four raspberry, four strawberry, and four vanilla.
Spread the love while you spread the Emporium Selection Valentine's Day Cheese Assortment
If your honey can't get enough Aldi cheese, get them the Emporium Selection Valentine's Day Cheese Assortment, available in stores on February 4 and selling for $3.99. Included in the flavors is a Wensleydale (hailing from England) with raspberries and white chocolate, which comes molded in the shape of a heart. Aww!
Priano Italian Style Cookies add sophistication to the evening
Making their grand return just in time for your sweetie's Valentine's Day, the Priano Italian Style Cookies are soft and chewy and come in an amarena cherry flavor. They'll be available February 4 and you'll pay just $3.89 for 12 cookies.
Emporium Selection Gin & Rhubarb Wensleydale for those who love a good cocktail (or cheese)
Another Wensleydale cheese from Emporium Selection (which will be available in stores on February 4 for $3.99), this one features the flavors of gin and rhubarb. The surprising pairing is ideal for the adventurous foodie who isn't afraid to love (strong cheeses in heart shapes, that is).
Benton's Dark Chocolate Mini Palmiers with Sugar are effortlessly giftable
A wholly satisfying bite thanks to the sprinkle of sugar that sits atop each cookie, the Benton's Dark Chocolate Mini Palmiers with Sugar ($2.99, available in stores on February 4) are not only elite treats, you could dress up the bag with a big pink or red bow and voilá — they're instantly giftable.
Specially Selected Torino Double Chocolate Cookies for double the delight
The only thing better than single chocolate is double chocolate, especially where these $3.99 Pepperidge Farms Milano-dupes are concerned (available February 4). Present these to your Valentine, and we almost guarantee they'll be giving you cookie-flavored kisses for the rest of the day and night.
Belletti Moscato Rose Sweet Sparkling Wine to offer sweet toasts
Valentines cannot exist on sweets alone; they need a pretty pink sparkling wine, like the Belletti Moscato Rose, to wash them down. A bottle of this bubbly falls just a penny under our budget, at $9.99, and the best part is that, unlike many of the other items on this list, it's available year-round.
Intermingle Soft Red Wine Blend to end the night with a little heat
For a seductive end to your Valentine's Day night, try a glass of the Intermingle Soft Red Wine Blend, which is also an Aldi staple item and sells for $8.35 per bottle. It's berry-forward without being too saccharine, and it pairs beautifully with robust, meaty dishes like steak.