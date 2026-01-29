11 Aldi Valentine's Day Gifts Under $10 That Are Perfect For Foodies

If Aldi has taught us anything, it's that we don't have to spend a lot to get good food and beverages. Thanks to its no-frills business model, the fastest-growing supermarket in the U.S. delivers when it comes to pantry staples, like these affordable box side dishes; a super-cheap meat department; and even an extensive bakery section, with tons of breads, cookies, and cakes. Aldi really shines, though, whenever there is a holiday approaching, like Valentine's Day. If you're not sure yet what to get your sweetie, but you know they're a foodie, Aldi is a great place to look.

As you might expect, you can find tons of cute limited-time food and drink products that would make excellent Valentine's Day gifts, all of which individually cost less than $10. That means you can fill your cart with goodies, and still have plenty of cash left over for a bouquet of flowers or a few steaks — or that diamond ring you've been waiting to buy.