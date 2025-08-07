11 Affordable Aldi Boxed Side Dishes You Should Stock In Your Pantry

When you're on your way home after a long day at work, but you still need to pick up something for dinner that's a little bit more budget-friendly than takeout, Aldi has got you. Rather than making an entire meal from scratch (who has the time and energy for that?), you can take a short-cut and check out the German grocery chain's highly underrated boxed side dishes — all you have to do, in many cases, is put your finite energy into cooking up a protein (Aldi's inexpensive meat can't be beat), add a fresh or frozen veg, and bam, you've got a complete meal.

One of the best things about Aldi's boxed side dish selection, too, is how truly inexpensive they all are; few of them are more than $3, and many are less than $2. And just because they're cheap, doesn't mean they're low-value — that's one of the biggest Aldi shopping myths you should never believe. In fact, the sides that made this list are all just as tasty as their name-brand counterparts, which is why you should buy them in multiples to keep your pantry stocked in the future.