Don't Throw Away That Old Wine, Use It To Make The Best Slow Cooker Braised Beef

When your wine is no longer at its peak due to age and not contaminants, that does not necessarily mean it's time to throw it out. Lauren Phelps, a recipe developer and food blogger, says the same things that make it worse for drinking may have made it even better for slow cooker braised beef.

"The oxygen exposure to the wine helps tannins relax, which is ideal for long, slow braises," Phelps told Food Republic. "Especially in a slow cooker, which uses low heat and doesn't always cook off the alcohol quickly." The best types of wine to use in dishes like beef bourguignon have fewer tannins to avoid overwhelming the meat's natural flavors, so varieties that may be a poor choice when fresh can actually be great once they've sat opened. You still want something full-bodied and flavorful, like cabernet sauvignon or a Douro red, for maximum taste, but Phelps says the flavor of even lighter vintages tends to concentrate during the braising process.

Phelps cautions against using any wine that smells "sour, vinegary, or musty," which she says is best discarded. "For cooking, 'old' wine typically means a bottle of wine that was opened between [five to seven] days ago," she clarifies. Braising will only amplify those same off-putting odors, and great marbling and tons of seasonings won't be enough to cover them up. Wine is a complex ingredient that only grows more flavorful the longer it cooks, so be mindful of how much you add and adjust your seasonings for best results.