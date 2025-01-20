The Absolute Best Type Of Wine To Use In Beef Bourguignon
Beef bourguignon (boor-gee-nyawn) is a classic French stew known for its deep flavors and melt-in-your-mouth beef. Burgundy wine, traditionally pinot noir, is considered the go-to choice for this well-known stew because of its earthy undertones and light structure. The wine's acidity is key to tenderizing the beef because it breaks down muscle fibers to create that easy-to-eat texture.
Red wines usually have a higher count of tannins, which create that bitter, drying sensation in your mouth and contribute to a wine's structure. In beef bourguignon, having a moderate level of tannins helps balance the dish by cutting through the beef fat and cleansing the palate between bites. It's important to choose a wine that does not have an overly high tannin count, as the astringency of the wine would overpower the beef's taste.
Since pinot noir has a more moderate tannin level, it allows for a more well-rounded tasting experience. Its undertones of mushroom, black tea, and florals complement the other tannin-rich ingredients in the stew like onions, mushrooms, and carrots.
When to add wine to beef bourguignon and other wine options
When making this traditional French dish, wine plays an important role because you use it to deglaze the pan, which sweeps up the flavor of the beef and vegetables to create a full-bodied mixture. To do this, you should boil the pinot noir, then cut the heat back by about half to not over evaporate the wine's character. The reduction helps to tone down the wine's acidity, creating a more balanced taste. Once the wine has reduced, the remaining ingredients –- the beef broth, garlic, thyme, tomato paste, and spices –- can be added to the pot, and the stew can be left to simmer together.
While pinot noir is your best choice, you can also use different types of wine like Italian Chianti. This will change the flavor a touch by adding a smoky undertone and a zestiness, which comes from spices like cloves and peppers. If you're still looking for an alternative wine, you can try a French Gamay or slightly smoky Syrah, both of which have similar profiles and tannin levels as the pinot noir. No matter your choice, consider using the same wine for cooking that you plan to serve alongside your beef bourguignon. Some suggest using two bottles of the same type. You can use a less expensive bottle of red for cooking, and a more premium, chilled red wine bottle to drink with the meal. This way, you infuse the stew with the wine's flavor without sacrificing a pricey bottle for cooking.