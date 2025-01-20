The Absolute Best Type Of Wine To Use In Beef Bourguignon

Beef bourguignon (boor-gee-nyawn) is a classic French stew known for its deep flavors and melt-in-your-mouth beef. Burgundy wine, traditionally pinot noir, is considered the go-to choice for this well-known stew because of its earthy undertones and light structure. The wine's acidity is key to tenderizing the beef because it breaks down muscle fibers to create that easy-to-eat texture.

Red wines usually have a higher count of tannins, which create that bitter, drying sensation in your mouth and contribute to a wine's structure. In beef bourguignon, having a moderate level of tannins helps balance the dish by cutting through the beef fat and cleansing the palate between bites. It's important to choose a wine that does not have an overly high tannin count, as the astringency of the wine would overpower the beef's taste.

Since pinot noir has a more moderate tannin level, it allows for a more well-rounded tasting experience. Its undertones of mushroom, black tea, and florals complement the other tannin-rich ingredients in the stew like onions, mushrooms, and carrots.