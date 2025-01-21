Does Alcohol Actually Burn Off During Cooking?

There is a long-held assumption that alcohol burns off during the cooking process. While this isn't necessarily untrue, there are a number of caveats. Ultimately, no amount of cooking can entirely remove all the alcohol content, but certain methods can bring it down to as little as 5%.

There are multiple factors to consider when understanding alcohol evaporation in cooking; temperature, cooking vessel size, time, and type of alcohol in use. A less direct, but still impactful factor, is the other ingredients in the dish. Higher temperatures and longer cooking times will always result in more significant alcohol dissipation as these form the broadest parameters for success. Larger cooking vessels are also more effective than smaller ones, simply because a larger surface area offers more opportunity to spread the alcohol out, and the direct contact with the heat does the rest.

The USDA Table of Nutrient Retention Factors breaks down that baking or simmering alcohol in dishes for 15 minutes (which is ample simmering time for most foods) will still result in around 40% alcohol retention, and only brings it down to 25% retention after a full hour. By 2.5 hours, only 5% will remain. It's important to note, according to food science author Harold McGee, that remnants of alcohol in cooked dishes cannot cause intoxication in adults. The volume of alcohol used in cooking is too minimal for someone to feel any difference, especially after applying heat for an extended period of time.