Reddit's Must-Have Aldi Sweet Snack Is For S'mores Lovers

Delicious s'mores flavors, all wrapped up in one bite without the messy hassle of stacking the ingredients? Fantastic — we'll take a few bags of them. If you're ready to experience the hype, head to Aldi to pick up a bag of Choceur Milk Chocolate S'mores Clusters. Each bag contains 6 ounces of treats for $3.65, and Redditors love them. According to one user, they're so good they said that they'd buy any cluster Aldi offered from here forward. "Oh yum! This is exactly what I'm looking for," another gushed.

To get into the specifics, each individual cluster has honey graham cracker pieces as its base, topped with a generous glob of soft caramel, a few mini marshmallows — which one Redditor described as "gooey" compared to freeze-dried Lucky Charms — and a hearty milk chocolate drizzle. It seems these particular s'mores clusters often sell out fast, though. Luckily, if you can't find them, Aldi has another salty and sweet cluster treat: the Choceur Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Pretzel Caramel Clusters.