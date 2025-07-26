Reddit's Must-Have Aldi Sweet Snack Is For S'mores Lovers
Delicious s'mores flavors, all wrapped up in one bite without the messy hassle of stacking the ingredients? Fantastic — we'll take a few bags of them. If you're ready to experience the hype, head to Aldi to pick up a bag of Choceur Milk Chocolate S'mores Clusters. Each bag contains 6 ounces of treats for $3.65, and Redditors love them. According to one user, they're so good they said that they'd buy any cluster Aldi offered from here forward. "Oh yum! This is exactly what I'm looking for," another gushed.
To get into the specifics, each individual cluster has honey graham cracker pieces as its base, topped with a generous glob of soft caramel, a few mini marshmallows — which one Redditor described as "gooey" compared to freeze-dried Lucky Charms — and a hearty milk chocolate drizzle. It seems these particular s'mores clusters often sell out fast, though. Luckily, if you can't find them, Aldi has another salty and sweet cluster treat: the Choceur Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Pretzel Caramel Clusters.
Different ways to enjoy these clusters
It's easy to open the bag of clusters and snack on them by the handful — but there are so many different little bites of deliciousness to explore. One Reddit user suggests trying them in milk to make a s'mores-like cereal, where the crackers get slightly softened by the milk for a scrumptious bite. Better yet, you can scoop 'em up by the spoonful! Another idea is to combine the clusters in a bowl with your favorite salty snack — think a buttery vanilla-flavored popcorn or crunchy homemade potato chips. Imagine all those complementary flavors blending into a mix that's equal parts sweet and salty, with soft and crispy textures uniquely curated for your taste buds.
To create ice cream, chop up the clusters before folding them into a vanilla or chocolate base for scoops of nostalgic taste. Another idea — mix the diced clusters into your favorite cookie dough and press it into a pan to make a skillet-style chocolate chip cookie, where the marshmallows get a tad toasty for the ultimate experience. Of course, you could always just sandwich the clusters between a traditionally-made s'more for a double dose of that classic taste.