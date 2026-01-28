11 Trader Joe's Valentine's Gifts Under $10 That Are Perfect For Foodies

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, which means you have a little time left to get your gift ready for your food-loving sweetie. Maybe you'll upgrade their special breakfast, or make a romantic alternative to steak for dinner, or craft gorgeous themed cocktails. Or perhaps you've had their gift picked out and purchased for weeks. If none of those options sound like you, though, don't panic just yet. When you live within a reasonable distance of a Trader Joe's, you can undoubtedly find at least a few items that will fill their day with romance and their bellies with deliciousness.

Food Republic has rounded up 11 of the best Valentine's — or Galentine's — gifts you can find at Trader Joe's currently, with a little something for everyone. From the sweet (both emotionally and literally) to the practical to the boozy, any of these curated items would pair beautifully with a bouquet of flowers, or you can go wild and get them all to create a cute V-Day basket filled with yummy goodies for the one you love. Either way, you won't break the bank because each item is under $10 (and in many cases, less than $5!).