11 Trader Joe's Valentine's Gifts Under $10 That Are Perfect For Foodies
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, which means you have a little time left to get your gift ready for your food-loving sweetie. Maybe you'll upgrade their special breakfast, or make a romantic alternative to steak for dinner, or craft gorgeous themed cocktails. Or perhaps you've had their gift picked out and purchased for weeks. If none of those options sound like you, though, don't panic just yet. When you live within a reasonable distance of a Trader Joe's, you can undoubtedly find at least a few items that will fill their day with romance and their bellies with deliciousness.
Food Republic has rounded up 11 of the best Valentine's — or Galentine's — gifts you can find at Trader Joe's currently, with a little something for everyone. From the sweet (both emotionally and literally) to the practical to the boozy, any of these curated items would pair beautifully with a bouquet of flowers, or you can go wild and get them all to create a cute V-Day basket filled with yummy goodies for the one you love. Either way, you won't break the bank because each item is under $10 (and in many cases, less than $5!).
Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Hearts
The French are experts at l'amour, so it stands to reason that you should pick up the MIlk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Hearts, a box of which sells for $4.49, because they are made in France. And ooh la la, not only are they drenched in milk chocolate, the marshmallow insides are strawberry flavored.
Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces
Strawberries dipped in chocolate are so passé at this point; consider instead picking up an oh-so-on-trend bag of these Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces for $4.99. The crispy, tart strawberry interior is a divine bite, complementing the softer, creamy yogurt outer layer.
Cocoa Truffles with Maple Sugar
If your Valentine loves a sweet treat, they are going to love the Cocoa Truffles with Maple Sugar, sold in a box for $4.49. Not only are they richly chocolatey, but the maple sugar (in crystal form, here) adds even more sweetness, as well as a most appealing crunchy texture that ends up melting in your mouth.
A Gaggle of Gummy Candy
If your honey prefers gummies, a bag of A Gaggle of Gummy Candy, which sells for $3.79, must find its way into their hands (and mouths) this Valentine's Day. They're sweet and fruity and come in a variety of whimsical and unexpected shapes, like octopusses and classic soda bottles.
Coffee Lover's Espresso Beans
Whether your Valentine runs on Dunkin or sighs over a steamy hot Starbucks, get them a bag of Coffee Lover's Espresso Beans for $1.49 (the word "lover" is in the name, if you need any more reason to pick one up). Unlike other espresso beans, these ones mimic an array of coffee drinks.
Dark Chocolate Bark
It doesn't get more classic than this Dark Chocolate Bark, which sells in a bag for $5.49. It's perfect for the Valentine who likes rich, deep chocolate that isn't overly sweet, and who might enjoy a creamy bar that contains dried raspberries, as well as a Rice Krispies-esque texture from the puffed quinoa.
French Fizz Le Rose 2021
The French Fizz Le Rosé 2021, which sells for $8.99 per bottle, is not only appealingly pink, but it strikes a good balance between sweet and dry, which gives it wide appeal. If you live in a warmer clime, this bottle is perfect for Valentine's Day picnicking.
Maison Barboulot Cabernet Syrah
While chowing down on steak for Valentine's Day dinner, pop open a bottle of Trader Joe's Maison Barboulot Cabernet Syrah ($8.99) for a delightful accompaniment to your meal. If any, ahem, questions should also be popped, know you can relive that magic year-round with this permanent TJ's wine mainstay.
All Butter Apple Shortbread Cookies
When love feels more like a cozy hug and a smooch than a grand passion for you and your Valentine, you can express that with TJ's All Butter Apple Shortbread Cookies, which sell in packages for $3.79. They would be the perfect dessert to share while curled up next to a fire, sipping on champagne or tea.
Stand-Up Collapsible Grocery Tote
Show your sweetie you care — not just about them, but about how they move things around, with the Stand-Up Collapsible Grocery Tote, which sells for $3.99 each. This sturdy, long-handled bag would also make a nice basket replacement if you're gifting a variety of items for your special foodie.
Cookies 'n Cream Mini Sheet Cake
Trader Joe's sheet cakes are fan-favorites, and the recently released Cookies 'n Cream Mini Sheet Cake, which sells for $5.99, has already made waves among customers. Let it make waves for your Valentine before it disappears from shelves at the end of winter.