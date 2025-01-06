Your Microwave Is The Secret To A Perfectly Poached Egg In Seconds

There are mistakes everyone makes with poached eggs on the stovetop: not swirling water, boiling the water too hard, and on and on. Professionals promote and proselytize their preferred methods, and home chefs bemoan the elusiveness of the perfectly poached egg. But when you take the pot and stove out of the equation entirely, poached eggs can be downright easy. With the help of your microwave, you'll get perfect poached eggs every time, in under a minute.

Crack an egg into a small, microwave-safe bowl or ramekin. You want something with a bottom about the width of your desired end product — not so wide that the egg white will spread too much. Pour water over the egg so that it's just covering the yolk, and microwave on high for about 30-45 seconds. The cooking time may take a little trial and error, but you should be able to get it down pretty quickly.

The microwave method helps the egg keep its shape — you won't have pieces of the white separating into boiling water, as may happen on the stove. The white will come out fully cooked and solid enough to handle with a slotted spoon or mesh strainer, while the yolk remains deliciously runny, ready to be punctured and overflow with unctuous flavor. Enjoy it as-is — with some salt and fresh ground pepper — as an umami booster on avocado toast, or another flavorful ingredient to upgrade your home ramen.