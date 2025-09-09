Why Sauce Pops In The Microwave (And How You Can Try To Control It)

Since their accidental creation, microwaves continue to hold a mysterious aura inside their tight-shutting doors. Patented in 1945, the tool only became widespread in the 1970s, yet sales stagnated in the 2000s. Sure, maybe changes in dining trends are partially to blame, as is the extensive list of things you shouldn't put in a microwave. Although — perhaps most fear-inducing — there's the potential messiness of the cooking experience.

Place a sauce onto the spinning stage, and you might just end up with an explosive and hard-to-clean disaster. Yet take the time to understand why thicker liquids burst inside this metal box, and you can still heat sauces with ease. Even celebrated chef David Chang champions this misrepresented tool; so nuking a bowl of last night's alfredo shouldn't spark a deep-seated worry.

Really, it all comes down to air: Steam is the bubbly culprit. Microwaves work by vibrating molecules within food, however, the contained water heats up faster than the fat and sugars. Subsequently, in sauces and other heterogeneous mixtures, the water starts to evaporate while still enclosed by cooler components. The unrestrained steam pops through the oil, sending your sauce flying all over. Indeed, such uneven application of heat is one of the appliance's major downsides, and a reason why they're not made to defrost foods. However, when reheating a simple sauce, there are ways to manage the issue.