Mistakes Everyone Makes When Defrosting Meat, According To Experts

Defrosting meat isn't as easy as simply taking it out of the freezer and leaving it on the counter to thaw, at least not if you want to do it safely — which, of course, you do. When defrosted the wrong way, meat can actually be quite dangerous and make you sick, like really sick. Even if it doesn't, the flavor and texture of your meat will suffer. Don't let this happen to you.

You may think you know the correct way to defrost meat, but it's easy to fall prey to a handful of common mistakes. At least, that's what the experts tell me. I corresponded with a few of them, and they revealed common blunders you'll want to avoid the next time you thaw out a slab of meat. The first expert to offer insights was Gabriel Llaurado, the co-founder, CMO, CTO of a premium quality meat purveyor called Meat N' Bone. The second expert to weigh in on the matter was Mike Saperstein, a chef and a co-owner at Sunshine Provisions, a premier high-end meat purveyor with local-to-national distribution. Last but not least, Brian Smith, a co-owner of a specialty butcher shop and artisan market in Orange County and San Diego, California called The Butchery, was quick to offer helpful tidbits. Whether you consider yourself a meat pro or not, brushing up on the upcoming common mistakes and learning how to defrost meat the correct way will serve you well.