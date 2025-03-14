Mistakes Everyone Makes When Defrosting Meat, According To Experts
Defrosting meat isn't as easy as simply taking it out of the freezer and leaving it on the counter to thaw, at least not if you want to do it safely — which, of course, you do. When defrosted the wrong way, meat can actually be quite dangerous and make you sick, like really sick. Even if it doesn't, the flavor and texture of your meat will suffer. Don't let this happen to you.
You may think you know the correct way to defrost meat, but it's easy to fall prey to a handful of common mistakes. At least, that's what the experts tell me. I corresponded with a few of them, and they revealed common blunders you'll want to avoid the next time you thaw out a slab of meat. The first expert to offer insights was Gabriel Llaurado, the co-founder, CMO, CTO of a premium quality meat purveyor called Meat N' Bone. The second expert to weigh in on the matter was Mike Saperstein, a chef and a co-owner at Sunshine Provisions, a premier high-end meat purveyor with local-to-national distribution. Last but not least, Brian Smith, a co-owner of a specialty butcher shop and artisan market in Orange County and San Diego, California called The Butchery, was quick to offer helpful tidbits. Whether you consider yourself a meat pro or not, brushing up on the upcoming common mistakes and learning how to defrost meat the correct way will serve you well.
Defrosting meat at room temperature on the counter
Defrosting meat on the counter may seem like a good idea because it'll thaw quickly, but it's a huge mistake. As Brian Smith told me, "It's tempting, but leaving meat out at room temperature can lead to dangerous bacteria growth. Always use the fridge or cold water method to stay safe."
Our experts agree that the safest way to defrost meat is in the fridge. As Smith puts it, "This allows the meat to thaw at a controlled, cold temperature (usually between 35 F and 40 F), so bacteria don't have time to grow. For steaks and roasts, plan for a solid 24 hours."
If you are in more of a hurry because you didn't plan ahead (something we will discuss later on), Smith says it is also okay to speed up the process using cold water: "Place the meat in a leak-proof plastic bag and submerge it in cold water. Make sure to change the water every 30 minutes to keep things chilly, or you can let the water drip slowly from the faucet into the bowl." This method speeds up the defrosting process so it only takes an hour or two. However, he warns that you should never let it sit at room temperature. It's not just Smith either; all of our experts agree that these are the best ways to defrost meat. Don't let the temptation of putting frozen meat on the counter to thaw sway you.
Ignoring damaged packaging
When you pull frozen meat out of the freezer, it is important to inspect the packaging and ensure it is intact. Ignoring the integrity of the packaging or simply overlooking the fact that it is damaged is one of the mistakes our experts warn against.
As Gabriel Llaurado tells me, "Damaged packaging can allow bacteria to enter." Not only do you want to make sure your frozen meat's packaging is intact when you start the defrosting process, but you also want to make sure it stays intact while it thaws. For this reason, Llaurado and others really appreciate vacuum-sealed packaging. It is sturdy, stays intact exceptionally well, keeps things fresh for as long as possible, and allows for mess-free defrosting. With this in mind, it may be worth investing in a vacuum sealing set-up if it's not already a part of your kitchen arsenal. Plus, it opens up the world of sous vide cooking, which is perfect for preparing various meats and more.
Leaving meat in paper or Styrofoam packaging while defrosting
Whether defrosting meat in the fridge or with cold water (the only two acceptable ways to get the job done), it should be wrapped. Chef Mike Saperstein tells me that unwrapped meat in the fridge is prone to absorbing bad flavors and bacteria, so it should be avoided. However, if the meat in question is in Styrofoam or paper packaging, you'll want to make a quick switch.
According to Brian Smith, "Not every package is meant for water or air exposure. Meat wrapped in paper or styrofoam can absorb moisture, creating a soggy mess." Yuck, nobody wants that. Instead, you should transfer the meat to a sealed plastic bag before thawing. In fact, you should probably do this before freezing or storing meat in the fridge for more than a couple of days anyway. The only exception to this rule is if your meat comes in a vacuum-sealed bag. If it does, there's no need to mess with the packaging. Styrofoam and paper packaging is a recipe for a mess though. Do yourself a favor and swap it out before it becomes an issue.
Not planning ahead
When it comes to bacon, you don't need to waste your time thawing it before cooking. However, for every other type of frozen meat, you'll need at least an hour or two (at the bare minimum) to properly and safely defrost it. With this in mind, forgetting to plan ahead is a serious mistake that could leave you scrambling to make an entirely different meal.
Brian Smith knows the importance of planning ahead all too well: "This happens to the best of us. If you forget to pull that roast out of the freezer the night before, you're setting yourself up for stress." Unfortunately for all of us who struggle with future meal planning, "meat may take several hours to a day to thaw completely," says Gabriel Llaurado — at least in the fridge. So, planning ahead is best. You can always use the cold water method as a quick backup when you don't have time for the fridge, but either way, it's going to take some time to thaw out a chunk of meat that is frozen solid.
Using hot water to speed up the defrosting process
Alright, so we've already discussed the cold water method for defrosting meat and how it helps speed things up a considerable amount. If this made you think, wait — wouldn't hot water be even faster? You're not alone. However, the experts say this is a common mistake that should be avoided at all costs. Hot water will not only increase the risk of bacterial growth, but it will also affect the quality and texture of the meat. No, thanks!
"While it may seem faster, hot water can partially cook the meat's exterior, leading to uneven texture and potential bacterial growth," says Gabriel Llaurado. Brian Smith confirms what Llaurado said and adds that "hot water can raise the meat's temperature too quickly, inviting bacteria to multiply." They both recommend sticking to cold water when you need a quicker thaw. It'll do the trick just fine, and it'll do it safely. Hot water, on the other hand, is not your frozen meat's friend.
Defrosting meat in the microwave or oven
Okay, so hot water is off the table, but what about the microwave or oven? Can they be used to defrost meat quickly? Technically, yes. However, our experts do not approve, and they told me that thawing meat this way is a mistake.
Defrosting meat in the microwave may sound easy, but it's actually the worst way to defrost steak and other types of meat. To put it plainly, it doesn't do your frozen meat any favors. The microwave alters the flavor and texture of meat, and if you think about it, that can be said for defrosting or general cooking. In addition, "Microwaves can cause uneven thawing and may begin cooking parts of the meat, affecting its quality," says Gabriel Llaurado.
Similarly, the oven isn't a preferred method for defrosting meat. "The oven can be a tempting place to 'warm up' frozen meat, but this is risky because the meat can get too hot on the outside and stay frozen in the middle," says Brian Smith. It's better to play things safe and just steer clear of microwave and oven defrosting.
Forgetting to use a drip tray under meat while it defrosts
Let's say you did everything right and planned far enough in advance that you have time to defrost your meat in the fridge. First of all, good job. Second, when you put it in the fridge, make sure you place it on a drip tray. Any plate or dish will do, really; you just don't want to forget this crucial step.
As Gabriel Llaurado tells me, "Failing to place meat on a tray or plate can result in juices contaminating other foods. It is recommended to use a container to catch any drips." This seems straightforward enough. I mean, who wants a bloody congealed mess all over the inside of their fridge? Or, worse yet, who wants to have to toss out a bunch of other food due to cross contamination? Just thinking about the food waste and possible cleaning task is enough to make me grimace. So, a drip tray it is. It's not like it's a complicated task either — no excuses.
Thawing multiple items together
The next time you take a stack of frozen burger patties or a cluster of chicken breasts out of the freezer to thaw, it would be easy to just stick them in the fridge with a drip tray underneath. However, Gabriel Llaurado was quick to tell me this is a mistake. It's not the fridge defrosting that's an issue, obviously, but it's important to separate multiple pieces of meat for optimal defrosting.
According to Llaurado, "Separating individual pieces ensures even thawing and reduces the risk of any possible cross-contamination." Makes sense. Plus, thawing several smaller pieces instead of one large chunk will certainly speed up the process. When thawing multiple pieces of the same kind of meat, like chicken wings or burger patties, it's okay to simply separate the pieces and place them on the same drip tray or plate. If you are thawing more than one type of meat, say chicken and steak, you'll need a separate tray for each to prevent cross-contamination. This seems simple enough, and it is, but it's wild how many easy mistakes can be made regarding properly defrosting meat, huh?
Leaving cuts in cold water for longer than necessary
When you are using the cold water defrosting method, it is important to remove it from the water as soon as it reaches the proper temperature. If you don't, the quality and texture will suffer. Depending on how long you leave it, you may even have to say goodbye. That would take a long time though, and the water certainly wouldn't be cold anymore.
Gabriel Llaurado put it this way: "Stagnant water can gradually warm up, potentially ruining the piece." Ah, of course. He went on to say that even keeping vacuum-sealed meat in cold water beyond what's necessary can negatively affect the quality and texture. So don't let all your well-laid plans go to waste. Pay close attention to meat as it defrosts and pull it out of cold water as soon as the required thawing time is up. Otherwise, you may be doomed before you even start cooking, and we are trying to set ourselves up for success, right?
Leaving surface moisture on thawed meat
Leaving excess surface moisture on your thawed meat is another mistake you don't want to make. It may seem harmless enough, but Brian Smith emphatically tells me, "This is an important one!" Why? Well, meat won't cook properly when moisture is present. After putting so much detailed planning into thawing a piece of meat, overlooking this crucial step would be a real shame.
To avoid this common mistake, all you have to do is spend a couple of seconds drying off your thawed meat. As Smith tells me, "Once your meat is defrosted, use a paper towel to remove any surface moisture so that your steak or roast can sear properly. Then you can season it." If you skip this step, not only will your meat not cook properly, but according to him, it won't sear at all. Regardless of how else you try to upgrade a grilled steak (or any other type of meat for that matter), excess moisture lays the groundwork for failure. Don't try to use a dish towel either — gross. Use a paper towel or two so you can quickly throw it away and prevent any cross-contamination.
Not cooking meat immediately after thawing
After dabbing your freshly thawed meat with a paper towel, it's time to cook it up without delay. Not doing so is another silly mistake people often make — and it isn't ideal, to say the least. Defrosting meat may take a considerable amount of planning, but it's worth it. This is just another extension of planning, but make sure you're ready to get cooking as soon as the required thawing time is up.
Gabriel Llaurado brought this avoidable mistake to my attention: "Especially with the cold water method, it's essential to cook meat promptly after thawing." When defrosting in the fridge, cooking your meat may not be so time-sensitive because it stays cold. However, if you use the cold water method, you should be ready to cook straight away. Why else would you speed up the process? Don't leave your cuts of steak and other thawed meats to slowly perish. Cook them as soon as possible, and when you take your first bite, you'll be glad you did.
Refreezing thawed meat
Sometimes, you defrost meat with the best intentions to cook and enjoy it, but when the time comes, it simply doesn't happen. If you're thinking about tossing it back in the freezer for further preservation, it could be a mistake. It may be an acceptable option, but only if you can be certain about a few things and you are okay with diminished quality when the time to eat it finally rolls around. If not, refreezing defrosted meat would be a mistake.
According to Brian Smith, "Refreezing defrosted meat can degrade the quality quickly, and it's only safe to do if the meat has been thawed in the fridge. Otherwise, you risk freezing bacteria right back into your meat." He only condones refreezing thawed meat if you are 100% sure that it was defrosted in the fridge and hasn't been there for long.
Gabriel Llaurado agrees with Smith that refreezing thawed meat is a recipe for quality degradation. "However, vacuum-sealed meats, like the ones sold at Meat N' Bone, can be safely refrozen if they were thawed properly and kept cold," says Llaurado. As you can see, there are some assurances, but the threat of freezing bacteria in the meat and a drop in quality isn't promising. It's probably best to just avoid it whenever possible.
Leaving meat frozen for too long
We've learned a lot so far about the proper way to defrost meat and the many ways it can easily go wrong, but there's one final misstep to avoid — and this one can happen before you even think about starting the defrosting process. The freezer is a great place to preserve meat you won't be able to eat within a few days, but leaving it frozen for too long won't serve you well. As Brian Smith tells me, "Even in the freezer, time is not on your side. While there is no food safety issue with keeping meats in the freezer over time, there will be changes in texture and flavor." Obviously, he doesn't mean it in a good way either.
Smith recommends eating frozen meat within six months after freezing to ensure the quality and texture don't suffer too much. Unfortunately, it's easy to forget about frozen meat, especially if it's tucked in the back of your freezer, so leaving it frozen for too long is all too common for many of us. However, now that you know what length of time is appropriate, you can give yourself a helping hand and clearly label any meat you freeze with the date. Of course, not pushing it into a corner in the back of your freezer will certainly help, too.