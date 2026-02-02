McDonald's In The 1980s: Reddit Still Misses This DIY Burger

If you visited the Golden Arches in the 80s, you'd noticed things were a little different from today – just like many of our favorite chains. For starters, your food would have been served in Styrofoam clamshell containers; some had smoking sections, and staff uniforms learned into a casual, almost diner-inspired style rather than the streamlined designs we see today. Another big difference was the menu, and while some items were recognizable, some were left behind in the 80s. One gone but not forgotten menu item that Reddit users sorely miss is the McDLT, which ultimately became one of McDonald's most notable failed products.

Released in 1985, the McDLT was McDonald's attempt to solve a persistent burger issue: heat and moisture from the hot patty quickly made the toppings soggy while they cooled the meat rapidly. The McDLT solved this by packaging the hot and cold components separately, keeping the beef hot and the lettuce, tomato, and bun cool. To make this possible, the McDLT was served in a two-compartment Styrofoam container, with lettuce, tomato, and the cheese on the cold side, and the beef patty on the hot side.

"We used to innovate in this country," one Redditor noted in reference to the burger, while others were quick to invoke its famous, catchy tagline: "Keep the hot side hot, and the cool side cool." While its innovative approach to the soggy, cold burger paradox was praised, the decision to keep the cheese on the cool side was questioned by several skeptics. "Why would the cheese need to be cool?" another Redditor noted. "I would prefer it melted on the burger."