McDonald's In The 1980s: Reddit Still Misses This DIY Burger
If you visited the Golden Arches in the 80s, you'd noticed things were a little different from today – just like many of our favorite chains. For starters, your food would have been served in Styrofoam clamshell containers; some had smoking sections, and staff uniforms learned into a casual, almost diner-inspired style rather than the streamlined designs we see today. Another big difference was the menu, and while some items were recognizable, some were left behind in the 80s. One gone but not forgotten menu item that Reddit users sorely miss is the McDLT, which ultimately became one of McDonald's most notable failed products.
Released in 1985, the McDLT was McDonald's attempt to solve a persistent burger issue: heat and moisture from the hot patty quickly made the toppings soggy while they cooled the meat rapidly. The McDLT solved this by packaging the hot and cold components separately, keeping the beef hot and the lettuce, tomato, and bun cool. To make this possible, the McDLT was served in a two-compartment Styrofoam container, with lettuce, tomato, and the cheese on the cold side, and the beef patty on the hot side.
"We used to innovate in this country," one Redditor noted in reference to the burger, while others were quick to invoke its famous, catchy tagline: "Keep the hot side hot, and the cool side cool." While its innovative approach to the soggy, cold burger paradox was praised, the decision to keep the cheese on the cool side was questioned by several skeptics. "Why would the cheese need to be cool?" another Redditor noted. "I would prefer it melted on the burger."
What happened to the McDLT?
The fresh, make-it-yourself concept was something fans clung to, and honestly, we get it. It didn't hurt that the McDLT cost just $1.95, either. Compare that to its closest modern equivalent, the Quarter Pounder, which will now set you back around $5.99 (depending on your location). But despite its low cost and loyal fanbase, one glaring issue ultimately led to the McDLT being axed from the menu in 1990.
The primary reason for its discontinuation was the environmental impact of its packaging. The chain faced intense backlash from activists (and Burger King) over its plastic-based containers, which could take up to 500 years to decompose and weren't recyclable. In response, McDonald's switched to paper-based packaging, which was more environmentally friendly but couldn't keep the lettuce and tomato crisp or the patty warm in the same way. Its discontinuation was something of a double-edged sword; despite the burger's charm, it came from an era when we were less conscious of the environmental impact of fast-food giants. With recent changes like McDonald's switch to paper straws in 2018 and trials of plastic-free packaging in Berlin, it seems unlikely McDonald's has any plans to scale back its eco-initiatives. So while some discontinued menu items make a comeback, it doesn't look like the McDLT is returning any time soon.
Although the McDLT has been completely phased out, there are still creative ways to recreate it yourself. The simplest option is ordering a Quarter Pounder and asking for the cheese and lettuce on the side, then assembling it on your own.