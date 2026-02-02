This Trader Joe's Frozen Meal Tastes Like It Was Made At An Italian Restaurant

If you're unfamiliar with Trader Joe's, there are some things you should know before navigating the frozen foods aisles. First of all, some items should be avoided at all costs (like this spicy meat pizza). Secondly, if you're looking for a frozen meal that doesn't taste like it came out of a box or bag and simply got reheated in a microwave or on a skillet, you've come to the right place. There are dozens of meal options from a variety of cuisines around the world, but if you're looking for something worthy to keep you from ordering $50-worth of Italian takeout, consider the Trader Giotto's Penne Arrabbiata.

This supermarket take on the classic "angry" sauce with pasta, which actually came in second place in Food Republic's frozen pasta ranking, is sold in 16-ounce bags and features al dente penne pasta, coated in a tomato sauce that is somewhat muted in terms of spiciness (though that can be resolved with a pinch of red pepper flakes). Nonetheless, the TJ's customers have reported that it's extremely delicious, with one Redditor on an r/TraderJoes thread writing that they buy four bags at once and calling it an "underrated holy grail." On a different r/TraderJoes "appreciation post," the OP said they're obsessed with the meal, while another commenter looked for validation that everyone also eschews the three servings per bag and eats the entire thing, presumably in one sitting, because it is just that good.