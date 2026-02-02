This Trader Joe's Frozen Meal Tastes Like It Was Made At An Italian Restaurant
If you're unfamiliar with Trader Joe's, there are some things you should know before navigating the frozen foods aisles. First of all, some items should be avoided at all costs (like this spicy meat pizza). Secondly, if you're looking for a frozen meal that doesn't taste like it came out of a box or bag and simply got reheated in a microwave or on a skillet, you've come to the right place. There are dozens of meal options from a variety of cuisines around the world, but if you're looking for something worthy to keep you from ordering $50-worth of Italian takeout, consider the Trader Giotto's Penne Arrabbiata.
This supermarket take on the classic "angry" sauce with pasta, which actually came in second place in Food Republic's frozen pasta ranking, is sold in 16-ounce bags and features al dente penne pasta, coated in a tomato sauce that is somewhat muted in terms of spiciness (though that can be resolved with a pinch of red pepper flakes). Nonetheless, the TJ's customers have reported that it's extremely delicious, with one Redditor on an r/TraderJoes thread writing that they buy four bags at once and calling it an "underrated holy grail." On a different r/TraderJoes "appreciation post," the OP said they're obsessed with the meal, while another commenter looked for validation that everyone also eschews the three servings per bag and eats the entire thing, presumably in one sitting, because it is just that good.
How to make a great thing even better
Trader Joe's Penne Arrabbiata is terrific and restaurant-worthy on its own. However, dressing it up with a few extra ingredients can make a great thing spectacular, and it doesn't add too many minutes to your cooking time. You could include freshly prepared aromatics, like minced or sliced garlic and shallot, heated to a sizzle in olive oil. Or if you wanted to bulk it up (and get some leafy greens in), toss spinach or kale in while it's heating up on the stove. If you don't mind a little bit more prep, you could also saute sliced mushrooms or pan-fry zucchini and mix that in as well.
Another fantastic addition to this Trader Joe's frozen meal is a protein of some kind. Shrimp is a popular option, but the flavor profile is so versatile that chicken also suits it well, as well as Italian sausage, whether sliced or crumbled, or even meatballs. As for finishing touches, a sprinkle of freshly grated parmesan does not go amiss, nor does a dollop of creamy ricotta, either incorporated before serving or just spooned on top.