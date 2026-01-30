The Aldi Canned Breakfast Item You Should Buy To Elevate Your Meal
Of all the canned food you should definitely buy at Aldi, it's got one breakfast staple that's a cut above the rest: Brookdale Home Style Corned Beef Hash. It's a cinch to make, but its flavor and texture are what really set it apart from its competitors.
Thanks to its shelf stability, it's a great item to bulk-buy in case of price jumps and to guarantee some high-quality, short-notice breakfasts. It may not look like much straight out of the can, but once it starts to fry up in a pan, that's when you notice the difference. Rich in salt and meaty, hearty flavor, it's great for people who like their beef slightly browned and warmed through. However, it also has a great balance of fat, allowing it to fry up to crispy perfection without becoming too greasy. The real surprise, though, is the potatoes, which have a firmer texture than most corned beef hash brands and develop a beautifully crispy brown coloring when prepared correctly.
At only $2.99 for a 14-ounce can, it's an affordable, flavorful, easy-to-make breakfast protein that's already delicious on its own. Still, while its base flavor is satisfying, it's also fairly simple, giving you plenty of opportunity to experiment with new ingredients. Whether you want to lean harder into savory flavors, add starches to soak up that flavorful fat, or load up on extra protein, simple additions can elevate canned meats in surprising ways.
How to elevate your corned beef hash
Corned beef hash is a pretty forgiving ingredient, so it's difficult to overcook it to the point of inedibility. If you like extra-crispy corned beef hash, the secret is to use the widest pan you've got. You want maximum surface-area contact with the pan to guarantee crispiness, so preheat it well, add the contents of the can, and let it sizzle until the edges brown. While corned beef hash usually has enough fat to fry on its own, a little butter can add extra savoriness and help when you're using stainless steel pans. Compound butters are especially useful, since they prevent sticking, add richness, and season the meat, all while keeping breakfast prep as easy as possible.
The most classic addition to corned beef hash is eggs, whether fried, mixed in with the meat, or scrambled and used as a topping. But while it may sound a bit unorthodox, crushed croutons are also fantastic. They absorb fat that might otherwise leak out and pool on the plate and add an extra layer of crunch. Plus, croutons come in enough flavor varieties that they give you more room to experiment with seasonings, while also adding some carbs to help start your day off right.