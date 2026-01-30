The Aldi Canned Breakfast Item You Should Buy To Elevate Your Meal

Of all the canned food you should definitely buy at Aldi, it's got one breakfast staple that's a cut above the rest: Brookdale Home Style Corned Beef Hash. It's a cinch to make, but its flavor and texture are what really set it apart from its competitors.

Thanks to its shelf stability, it's a great item to bulk-buy in case of price jumps and to guarantee some high-quality, short-notice breakfasts. It may not look like much straight out of the can, but once it starts to fry up in a pan, that's when you notice the difference. Rich in salt and meaty, hearty flavor, it's great for people who like their beef slightly browned and warmed through. However, it also has a great balance of fat, allowing it to fry up to crispy perfection without becoming too greasy. The real surprise, though, is the potatoes, which have a firmer texture than most corned beef hash brands and develop a beautifully crispy brown coloring when prepared correctly.

At only $2.99 for a 14-ounce can, it's an affordable, flavorful, easy-to-make breakfast protein that's already delicious on its own. Still, while its base flavor is satisfying, it's also fairly simple, giving you plenty of opportunity to experiment with new ingredients. Whether you want to lean harder into savory flavors, add starches to soak up that flavorful fat, or load up on extra protein, simple additions can elevate canned meats in surprising ways.